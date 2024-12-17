Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australia's net migration falls by 17%; Indians remain top immigrants

Australia visa
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Australia’s net overseas migration fell in the 2023-24 financial year, adding 446,000 people to the population, down from 536,000 in 2022-23, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This is the first annual drop since Australia reopened its borders in 2021-22.  
 
India remained one of the top five countries of birth for overseas migrants in 2023-24, alongside China, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. 
Here are the total net overseas migration arrivals for the top 5 countries:
 
India: 2,062,860  
China: 1,028,280  
Australia: - 519,560 (net loss)  

UK: 386,960  
New Zealand: 190,410 
Here are the total net overseas migration departures for the top 5 countries:
 
Australia: 57,130  
China: 26,110  
India: 15,240  
UK: 13,210  
New Zealand: 10,250 
 
“This fall represents the first annual drop in net overseas migration since Australia’s borders re-opened in 2021-22. Migrant arrivals fell by 10 per cent compared to 2022-23, while migrant departures rose by 8 per cent," said Jenny Dobak, head of migration statistics at ABS, said.
 
Migrant arrivals and departures  
 
In total, 667,000 migrants arrived in Australia in 2023-24. Nearly 465,000 of those were on temporary visas, which accounted for three-quarters of all arrivals. International students made up a large share of this group, with 207,000 arriving during the year.  
 
Meanwhile, migrant departures rose to 221,000, up from 204,000 the previous year. Dobak pointed to temporary visa holders as the main factor in the rising departures.  
 
“We are seeing some temporary visa holders starting to leave, after having arrived as part of the large rise in arrivals seen after borders reopened. For example, migrant departures on temporary student visas doubled in 2023-24 compared to the year before,” she said.  
 
Visitor arrivals recover further  
 
Australia recorded 7,966,040 visitor arrivals in 2023-24, a 36% increase from the previous year.  
 
< New Zealand remained the largest source of visitors, accounting for 17% of all arrivals  
< Holidays were the most common reason for travel, at 43%  
> The median stay in Australia fell to 12 days, down from 14 days in 2022-23  
 
Three of the top ten source countries exceeded or matched pre-Covid levels. South Korea saw the largest growth, reaching 126% of 2018-19 arrivals. India followed closely at 112%, while Indonesia returned to 100%.  
 
China, however, remained below pre-pandemic levels, recording only 56% of its 2018-19 arrivals.  
 
Top ten countries of residence for visitor arrivals (in thousands):  
 
New Zealand  
2013-14: 1,226.6  
2018-19: 1,407.2  
2022-23: 1,082.4  
2023-24: 1,367.4  
 
China  
2013-14: 773.7  
2018-19: 1,432.9  
2022-23: 241.7  
2023-24: 800.4  
 
USA  
2013-14: 538.2  
2018-19: 812.0  
2022-23: 557.3  
2023-24: 714.8  
 
UK  
2013-14: 671.2  
2018-19: 718.6  
2022-23: 573.6  
2023-24: 615.3  
 
India  
2013-14: 188.8  
2018-19: 372.0  
2022-23: 383.4  
2023-24: 416.4  
 
Singapore  
2013-14: 358.0  
2018-19: 464.9  
2022-23: 357.4  
2023-24: 392.3  
 
Japan  
2013-14: 330.7  
2018-19: 484.3  
2022-23: 173.2  
2023-24: 360.1  
 
South Korea  
2013-14: 199.6  
2018-19: 280.7  
2022-23: 169.7  
2023-24: 353.2  
 
Indonesia  
2013-14: 152.5  
2018-19: 214.8  
2022-23: 164.9  
2023-24: 215.7  
 
Hong Kong  
2013-14: 197.2  
2018-19: 309.6  
2022-23: 116.6  
2023-24: 211.2  
First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

