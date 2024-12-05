Axis Bank's new savings account for women is packed with perks, discounts

In a move to empower women financially, Axis Bank has launched the ARISE Women’s Savings Account, a specialized solution designed to cater to the financial needs of women. The account, introduced by Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson of Salesforce India, offers a range of benefits, including access to women financial experts, personalized investment options, healthcare discounts, and more.

This new initiative is part of Axis Bank’s vision to bridge the gender gap in financial participation.

According to the recent data from the National Statistical Office (NSO), women hold only 20.8% of India’s total bank deposits, despite constituting 36.4% of all bank account holders. In metropolitan areas, women’s deposits are only 16.5%, compared to 30% in rural areas.

Some standout features of the ARISE Women’s Savings Account include:

Family Banking Program: Benefits extended to family members, with the option to link children’s accounts without initial funding.

Exclusive Benefits: Zero locker fees for the first year, higher transaction limits, and quarterly airport lounge access.

Healthcare Coverage: Discounts on women-specific diagnostic tests, unlimited consultations with doctors, and access to wellness sessions.

Lifestyle Offers: Discounts on beauty products, childcare benefits, and a complimentary Swiggy One membership.

· ARISE Debit Card: Higher transaction limits with Rs 5 Lakh on POS and Rs 1 Lakh at ATMs; includes quarterly airport lounge access and 1 EDGE REWARD Point on every Rs. 200 spent

· Complimentary NEO Credit Card: Includes an instant 10% discount on BookMyShow (up to Rs. 100/month), up to 40% off on Zomato orders, and 1 EDGE REWARD Point on every Rs. 200 spent

More From This Section

The account holders can avail exclusive benefits such as:

Financial Solutions

Financial guidance by women experts

Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC) waiver on the first year for Demat Account

Options to invest in a customized basket of stocks, specifically designed for women

Stocks recommendation with 50% discount on SmartEdge

Healthcare Benefits

Discounts up to 70% on women-specific diagnostic tests, including Pap Smear, Mammogram, and Cancer Screening

Unlimited consultations with top hospital experts, including general physicians, nutritionists, psychologists, and pediatricians

Up to 10% discount on pharmacy prescriptions

Access to wellness sessions, including unlimited on-call consultations with dermatologists

Lifestyle Offers & Discounts:

Exclusive childcare benefits with FirstCry Club Membership

Complimentary Swiggy One membership

10% discount on beauty and fashion products at Nykaa

" ARISE has been designed to fill these gaps and help women rise to their power and potential. It’s not just a savings account—it’s a response to the real, everyday needs of women. We believe that empowering women financially creates a ripple effect - strengthening families, communities, and the nation as a whole. This initiative underscores our vision of creating an equitable banking ecosystem and society, where every woman has the resources and confidence to achieve her aspirations," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank.

The ARISE account also comes with specific balance maintenance criteria depending on the location:

Metro Areas: Rs 16,000 initial funding and an average monthly balance (AMB) of Rs 12,000.

Urban Areas: Rs 15,000 initial funding and Rs 12,000 AMB.

Semi-Urban Areas: Rs 6,000 initial funding and Rs 5,000 AMB.

Rural Areas: Rs 3,000 initial funding and ₹2,500 AMB.

Non-maintenance charges are levied if the AMB is not met, starting at Rs 6 per Rs 100 of the shortfall.

Additionally, the account offers attractive features such as higher transaction limits with the ARISE Debit Card and complimentary access to an NEO Credit Card. There are also zero locker rental fees for the first year and other financial products designed to help women manage and grow their wealth.