Australia tightens visa norms for international students, skilled workers

The Australian government said that this is a “major step forward in reforming Australia’s broken migration system.” They want to bring back migration to a sustainable level with the new strategy that touched a high of 510,000 by June 2023. With the new strategy, the government wants to reduce the number by half in the next two years by June 2025.
- The required IELTS score for a Temporary Graduate visa will increase from 6.0 to 6.5.
- For a Student visa, the IELTS score requirement will go up from 5.5 to 6.0.
- Students taking an English Language Intensive Course for Overseas Students (ELICOS) before their main study must score 5.0 (up from 4.5).
- Students in university foundation or pathway programs need an IELTS score of 5.5.
- Apply increased scrutiny to applications from high-risk providers.
- Introduce a new Genuine Student test to encourage genuine applicants and deter those seeking employment rather than education.
- Replace the Genuine Temporary Entrant requirement, acknowledging post-study migration pathways.
- Implement two Ministerial Directions for decision-makers, emphasising academic and career progression for visa approval and prioritising visa processing based on provider risk levels. Higher-risk providers may experience slower processing times.
5. The government will apply additional scrutiny to international students applying for another student visa. It will restrict temporary Graduate visa holders from transferring back to student visas while onshore.
- Earlier former students could spend up to eight years on a Temporary Graduate visa (TGV), but new settings reduce the initial TGV duration and limit extensions to those who studied regionally.
- The maximum age for a TGV is reduced to 35, targeting early career professionals and addressing concerns about older graduates remaining 'permanently temporary.'
- The government will introduce a new 4-year temporary skilled worker visa — the Skills in Demand visa. This new visa will give workers more opportunities to move employers and will provide clear pathways to permanent residence for those who want to pursue them.
- The Skills in Demand visa will replace the complex single employer-sponsored Temporary Skill Shortage visa.
- Periods of employment with any approved employer with the new visa will count towards permanent residence requirements.
- Temporary skilled migrants will also be enabled to apply for permanent residence through self-nominated independent pathways, for example, through a reformed points test.
- If the employment relationship with a sponsor ceases, visa holders will have 180 days to find another sponsor and can work during this period.
- The government plans to establish specific pathways under the Skills in Demand visa.
- The first, the Specialist Skills Pathway, is for eligible applicants (nominated by an approved employer, meeting health and character requirements) in occupations excluding trades workers, machinery operators, drivers, and labourers. These applicants must earn at least $135,000 (Specialist Skills Threshold) and match the earnings of Australian workers in the same occupation.
- The second pathway in the new Skills in Demand visa is the Core Skills Pathway. Most temporary skilled migrants will come through the Core Skills Pathway.
- The Core Skills Pathway is for eligible applicants meeting general criteria and their occupations are listed on the new Core Skills Occupation List and salaries at or above the TSMIT (to be renamed Core Skills Threshold) or the relevant average market salary if higher.