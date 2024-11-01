Australia sees 38% drop in student visas in 2024: What's happening?

Australia recorded a 38% drop in student visas between October 2023 and August 2024, issuing around 298,000 visas to foreign students during this period, according to official data recently this week. Filipino, Colombian, and Indian students were among those most affected, hinting that many are facing barriers that may make other study destinations more appealing.

According to government data:

Filipino student visas dropped by 67%

Colombian student visas fell by 62%

Indian student visas declined by 56%

Vietnamese student visas saw a 28% decrease

Vocational and language courses hit the hardest

Australia’s vocational education and training sector was hardest hit, with a 57% reduction in student visa numbers. Similarly, English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) saw a 50% decline. Higher education visas, which include university-level courses, experienced a 25% reduction, indicating that this trend has affected various types of study options.

What’s driving the decline?

The drop in student visas is driven by several key factors:

1. Increased visa application fees

On July 1, 2024, the cost of applying for a student visa (subclass 500) more than doubled, rising from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600. This fee hike was introduced to help fund Australia’s education integrity measures and deter non-genuine applicants.

2. Higher English language proficiency standards

As of early 2024, student visa applicants were required to meet a stricter English language standard, with the minimum IELTS score raised to an overall 6.0 from the previous 5.5.

3. Raised financial capacity requirement

From May 10, 2024, students were asked to demonstrate a higher financial threshold, with a requirement of AUD 29,710, up from AUD 24,505, to cover living expenses for the first year.

4. Reduced post-study work rights

Australia shortened the stay periods under the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), particularly affecting bachelor’s and master’s graduates, who were now limited to two-year post-study work rights.

5. Introduction of the ‘Genuine Student’ requirement

On March 23, 2024, the new Genuine Student (GS) requirement replaced the previous Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) rule. This change shifted focus to assessing applicants' study history, future plans, and overall intent to confirm their genuine purpose to study, rather than simply use education as a migration pathway.

6. Restrictions on applying for a student visa while onshore

From July 1, 2024, holders of specific visas, such as Visitor (subclass 600) and Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visas, were barred from applying for a student visa from within Australia. This was done to reduce 'visa hopping' and reinforce the policy on genuine intent.

These changes have made it harder for many prospective students to meet visa eligibility criteria, likely contributing to the decline in numbers.

Does Australia remain a preferred destination?

Despite these hurdles, Australia continues to attract a large student population. As of July 2024, about 944,000 international students were in Australia, marking a 14% increase from the same period in 2023. This suggests that, while new visa numbers have fallen, Australia’s existing international student base remains strong.

New cap for international students from 2025

Earlier this year, Australian authorities announced that from 2025, there will be a cap on the number of foreign students at universities and vocational training providers, limited to 270,000 new enrolments. This move intends to better manage the growing number of international students.

“There are about ten per cent more international students in our universities today than before the pandemic and about 50 per cent more in our private vocational and training providers, ” said Education Minister Jason Clare.

Universities with particularly high numbers of international students will also face new restrictions. “Otherwise, about 30,000 of the student spaces available under the cap will be allocated to other universities and non-university providers, and about 95,000 will be allocated to the VET sector,” government officials said. Some exemptions to these caps may be allowed, though further details are awaited.