US to add 1 mn visa slots in 2025, may reduce wait for Indian travelers

The United States (US) will increase visa appointment slots by one million next year, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement on Wednesday. The expansion is part of efforts to meet rising travel demand as the US prepares for major international events, including the Fifa World Cup, Olympics and rugby championships.

“That’s on top of the record number of appointments we had this past year,” he said, Blinken highlighting recent gains in application processing. A record 11.5 million visas were issued in FY24, including 8.5 million visitor visas. "This marks a 10 per cent increase over the previous year, with the median wait time now below 60 days for first-time visitor visa interviews."

Woes of visa wait times

Visa wait times have long been a concern for many travellers, especially when the pandemic disrupted embassy and consulate operations. According to Blinken, the current median wait time for first-time visitor visa interviews has been reduced to under two months, reflecting a 60 per cent improvement from pandemic peaks.

Yet, for travellers from India, the situation remains challenging. Tourist visa wait times in India are around 300-320 days, depending on the US consulate or embassy. Although this represents a reduction from over 900 days in 2021, the lengthy processing period still poses hurdles for many applicants.

Breakdown of visa wait times for Indian applicants

US visitor visas include B-1 visas for business and B-2 visas for tourism, allowing temporary stays in the US.

Wait times vary across US consulates in India, with recent figures reported on November 1, 2024, as follows:

Interview-required B1/B2 visas: First-time applicants generally need an in-person interview unless they qualify for a waiver. The interview wait time is:

New Delhi: 94 days

Mumbai: 463 days

Hyderabad: 437 days

Kolkata: 499 days

Chennai: 477 days

Interview-waiver B1/B2 visas: Applicants who meet criteria such as recent visa history or age requirements may renew without an interview. The wait time for such visas is:

New Delhi: 214 days

Kolkata: 122 days

Cost of B1, B2 visa

The cost of a US B1/B2 visa for Indian citizens is $185 (approximately Rs 15,540). This fee is non-refundable.

Indian travel industry’s concerns

India’s tourism sector has voiced issues surrounding prolonged visa wait times and limited direct flights between the two countries. Speaking at a tourism summit in August 2024, Union Tourism Ministry additional secretary Suman Billa said, “Even though the traveller numbers are good, we have not capitalised on the potential we have from a tourism perspective.” He added that, although valid for 10 years, the current visa process remains “cumbersome and tiresome,” calling for a more streamlined approach.

Flight options between India and the US

Flights between India and the US have been impacted by the Ukraine conflict, with many Western airlines avoiding Russian airspace. This adjustment has led to longer flight routes and fewer nonstop options, leaving United Airlines and American Airlines with only one daily flight each between Delhi and New York.

Meanwhile, Air India, which continues to overfly Russian airspace, has expanded its direct flight network, becoming the largest operator of nonstops between the two countries. With 51 weekly nonstop flights connecting major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore to US destinations including New York, Newark, Washington, Chicago, and San Francisco, Air India leads in this segment. The airline is also planning to add Los Angeles and Dallas to its winter schedule.