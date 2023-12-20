Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Axis Bank users can now enjoy benefits of the American Express Network

Axis Bank users can now enjoy benefits of the American Express Network

On reaching annual spends of Rs.2.5 lakh, the annual fee for the next year is reversed.

credit cards
BS Web Team New Delhi

Dec 20 2023
Privatel sector lender Axis Bank has tied up with American Express and launched an Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card on the American Express network.

 With this partnership, Axis Bank customers can now enjoy the local and global benefits of the American Express network.

The Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card on American Express network is packed with a host of attractive benefits such as activation benefit worth Rs 5000 and two complimentary domestic lounge access per calendar quarter.  

To be eligible for the card, you must be a resident of India with an annual net income of at least Rs 600,000. The joining fee is Rs 1500, but it is free for priority customers. The annual fee of Rs 1500 is reversed on achieving spends of Rs 2.5 lakh in the previous year 
On achieving milestones you can avail vouchers worth Rs 5000 by converting earned EDGE points on achieveing spends of 2.5 lakh.

Card Members will also get activation vouchers of marquee merchants on defined spend thresholds on the card, instant discount on online merchants including Swiggy, Blinkit and Zomato, access to a host of local and global benefits like dining discounts, privileges at hotels and retail outlets around the world, in addition to Card Member experiences including pre-ticketing access to sporting and entertainment events.

 “In line with the bank’s premiumization strategy, we are delighted to partner with American Express to bring to market a very compelling proposition for our customers. This partnership will further strengthen our commitment towards servicing the affluent and premium customer segments," said Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments.


 “With this expansion, Axis Bank is now our issuing as well as acquiring partner and this partnership will enable many more Card Members to spend in many more places! Together, we will offer differentiated products backed by excellent merchant offers and superior value proposition for card members," said Anurag Gupta, Vice President & Head – Global Merchant & Network Services, India at American Express.




Topics :American Express card

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

