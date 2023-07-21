Billionaire MLAs: Karnataka tops, 223 netas have an average of Rs 64.4 cr

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and deputy chief minister of the state, is the richest MLA in India, with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, according to data analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms and the National Election Watch.





Second on the list is IND's KH Puttaswamy Gowda: Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth Rs 1,267 crore. Third-richest MLA is also from Karnataka. INC's Priyakrishna Govindarajanagar with total assets worth Rs 1,156 crore.



Top 10 MLAs with highest assets



States with the highest average assets per MLA



The state with the highest average assets per MLA is Karnataka with average assets of Rs 64.39 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (174 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 28.24 crore and Maharashtra (284 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 23.51 crore.



Average assets of MLAs: Top states









States with lowerst average assets per MLA

The state with the lowest average assets of MLAs is Tripura (59 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 1.54 crore, followed by West Bengal (293 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 2.80 crore and Kerala (135 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 3.15 crore.



State with Highest Percentage of Billionaire MLAs



Karnataka is leading in terms of billionaire MLAs.







Party wise billionaire netas



Among the richest MLAs in India, four legislators belong to Congress, while three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thirty two (14%) out of 223 MLAs from Karnataka, 4 (7%) out of 59 MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh, 10 (6%) out of 174 MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, 12(4%) out of 284 MLAs from Maharashtra, 2(3%) out of 68 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, 5(3%) out of 182 MLAs from Gujarat and 6(3%) out of 230 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have declared assets worth more than Rs. 100 crore.

ADR also noted that there are 719 MLAs from the Congress party, of which 33 (5 percent) are billionaires. Additionally, out of the 1,356 MLAs from the BJP, 24 (2 percent) have assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.