Billionaire MLAs: Karnataka tops, 223 netas have an average of Rs 64.4 cr

Second on the list is IND's KH Puttaswamy Gowda: Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth Rs 1,267 crore. Third-richest MLA is also from Karnataka. INC's Priyakrishna Govindarajanagar with total assets worth Rs 1,156 crore.
Top 10 MLAs with highest assets
The state with the highest average assets per MLA is Karnataka with average assets of Rs 64.39 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (174 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 28.24 crore and Maharashtra (284 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 23.51 crore.
Average assets of MLAs: Top states
The state with the lowest average assets of MLAs is Tripura (59 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 1.54 crore, followed by West Bengal (293 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 2.80 crore and Kerala (135 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 3.15 crore.
Karnataka is leading in terms of billionaire MLAs.
Party wise billionaire netas
Among the richest MLAs in India, four legislators belong to Congress, while three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
ADR also noted that there are 719 MLAs from the Congress party, of which 33 (5 percent) are billionaires. Additionally, out of the 1,356 MLAs from the BJP, 24 (2 percent) have assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.