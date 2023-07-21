Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Billionaire MLAs: Karnataka tops, 223 netas have an average of Rs 64.4 cr

Billionaire MLAs: Karnataka tops, 223 netas have an average of Rs 64.4 cr

Following Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh has 174 MLAs with an average of Rs 28.24 crore, and Maharashtra has 284 MLAs with an average of Rs 23.51 crore.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and deputy chief minister of the state, is the richest MLA in India, with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, according to data analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms and the National Election Watch. 

 Shivakumar has a total of Rs 273 crore  immovable assets and Rs 1,140 crore of movable assets, as per his   2023 affidavit, which was submitted to the Election Commission. The liabilities of DKS total Rs 265 crore.

Second on the list is IND's KH Puttaswamy Gowda: Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth Rs 1,267 crore. Third-richest MLA is also from Karnataka. INC's Priyakrishna Govindarajanagar with total assets worth Rs 1,156 crore.

Top 10 MLAs with highest assets



States with the highest average assets per MLA

The state with the highest average assets per MLA is Karnataka  with average assets of Rs 64.39 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (174 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 28.24 crore and Maharashtra (284 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 23.51 crore.

Average assets of MLAs: Top states




States with lowerst average assets per MLA
The state with the lowest average assets of MLAs is Tripura (59 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 1.54 crore, followed by West Bengal (293 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 2.80 crore and Kerala (135 MLAs) with average assets of Rs 3.15 crore.

Out of the 4001 MLAs analysed from State Assemblies, 88 (2%) are billionaires. The average of assets per MLA from state assemblies is Rs 13.63 crore.

State with Highest Percentage of Billionaire MLAs

Karnataka is leading in terms of billionaire MLAs.
 
Thirty two (14%) out of 223 MLAs from Karnataka, 4 (7%) out of 59 MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh, 10 (6%) out of 174 MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, 12(4%) out of 284 MLAs from Maharashtra, 2(3%) out of 68 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, 5(3%) out of 182 MLAs from Gujarat and 6(3%) out of 230 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have declared assets worth more than Rs. 100 crore.

Party wise billionaire netas

 Among the richest MLAs in India, four legislators belong to Congress, while three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 


ADR also noted that there are  719 MLAs from the Congress party, of which 33 (5 percent) are billionaires. Additionally, out of the 1,356 MLAs from the BJP, 24 (2 percent) have assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

