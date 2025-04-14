Bollywood Singer Shaan, wife buy plot-plus-bungalow in Pune for Rs 10 cr

Bollywood singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, along with his wife Radhika Mukherjee, has recently acquired a residential property in Prabhachiwadi, Pune, for Rs 10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration. The transaction was registered March 2025.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the couple has purchased a luxurious plot-plus-bungalow property. The plot spans approximately 0.4 hectares (4,787.92 sq. yd), while the built-up area of the bungalow is around 5,500 sq. ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 50 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Prabhachiwadi is a locality situated in the Maval taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra. It lies within the Pune Metropolitan Region and is characterized by its rural setting, open land parcels, and emerging residential developments. The area benefits from its proximity to key transportation routes, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, making it accessible from both Pune city and nearby industrial zones.

Shantanu Mukherjee is a celebrated Indian playback singer known for his versatile voice and melodious renditions across multiple languages. With a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered numerous chart-topping hits in Bollywood, including songs from films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Tanu Weds Manu, and Dus.

Shaan has received several prestigious accolades, including Filmfare Awards and Zee Cine Awards, and has also served as a judge on popular music reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and The Voice India. His contributions to Indian music, both as a singer and mentor, have made him one of the most respected and beloved voices in the industry.