Decoded: Canada to remove job offer points in Express Entry for PR in 2025

Starting in spring 2025, Canada will stop giving extra points to applicants in the Express Entry system who have job offers from Canadian employers. This means that having a job offer won't boost your score as much as it used to. This change is set to impact both new and existing candidates, including those already working temporarily in Canada.

“We are taking important steps to reduce fraud while continuing to attract the skilled talent our economy needs. Immigration has always been a cornerstone of Canada’s success, and we remain committed to welcoming the best and brightest to Canada so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes and supports they need to thrive," said Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Currently, Express Entry candidates with valid job offers can receive an additional 50 or 200 Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points. These additional points can easily make the difference between a candidate receiving an invitation to apply (ITA) for permanent residence, or not being invited at all.

Canada’s Express Entry system is designed to manage applications for permanent residency from skilled workers. Under this system, candidates can receive additional points for having arranged employment, which applies to those applying under: The immigration department further clarified that the removal of additional points for having a valid job offer is a “temporary measure,” but at this time has not stated when it will conclude.

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

Why does this matter?

Previously, if you had a job offer, you could earn extra points that would help you get selected to apply for permanent residency. With this change, having a job offer won't give you as much of a boost, making it a bit harder for those relying solely on job offers to get in.

Example: Imagine two candidates: one has a job offer and scores 450 points, while another has a strong skill set but no job offer and scores 400 points. Under the old system, the first candidate would have an advantage. Under the new rules, both could be closer in points if the job offer no longer gives a significant bonus.

This change is likely aimed at attracting a broader range of skilled workers, not just those who already have jobs lined up. The idea is to consider overall skills, education, and experience rather than just job offers.

Example: Think of it like a school application process. If a school used to give extra points for a recommendation letter (job offer), but now they look more at your grades, extracurriculars, and personal statement (overall skills), more students with varied backgrounds can compete equally.

Who will be impacted?

The removal of Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for job offers will apply universally to all candidates within the Express Entry system. This means that whether you’re looking to move to Canada or you’re already on a temporary work visa, the elimination of these points will affect your chances of being selected for permanent residency.

Key Points:

All Candidates Affected: The change does not differentiate between job sectors; all candidates with job offers will see a reduction in their CRS score.

No Impact on Current Applications: Those who have already received an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence, or who have submitted their applications and are currently being processed, will not be affected by this change. They retain the points they earned for job offers under the previous system.

Understanding Candidates vs. Applicants: It's important to note the difference between "candidates" and "applicants" in the Express Entry process. Candidates are those who have submitted their profiles for consideration, while applicants are those who have received an ITA and submitted their permanent residency applications.

India has been a leading source of candidates in Canada’s Express Entry system. In 2023 alone, over 52,106 Indian nationals received invitations to apply for permanent residency. With the upcoming changes to the Express Entry program in spring 2025—specifically, the removal of additional points for having a job offer—Indian applicants will need to adapt their strategies for securing permanent residency.

Once a candidate creates a profile in the Express Entry system and is deemed eligible for one of these programs, their profile is assigned a score out of 1200. This score is based on various factors, including: This decision was first announced by Immigration Minister Marc Miller on December 17, 2024, emphasizing that the removal of additional points for LMIA-based job offers aims to create a more equitable immigration system that evaluates candidates based on a wider range of skills and qualifications, rather than solely on job offers.

Age

Education

Language proficiency

Work experience

Candidates can also earn up to 600 additional points through: