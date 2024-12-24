Banks are closed on Tuesday in some states for Christmas eve. Customers are advised to check their bank's operations before visiting branches.

Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya on Christmas eve. They will be closed in the following states for Christmas on Wednesday:

Andhra Pradesh

Also Read

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Chandigarh

Delhi

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Jammu & Kashmir

Karnataka

Ladakh

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Stock market holiday Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed on December 26 due to Christmas celebrations. In Nagaland, banks will be closed for Christmas from December 24 to December 27.

Other bank holidays in December 2024

December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim).

It is important to note that facilities like UPI and internet banking will remain functional on holidays.

ATMs will also remain operational on holidays, ensuring uninterrupted access to cash during the holiday. However, customers are encouraged to withdraw cash in advance to avoid potential inconveniences caused by high demand or technical glitches.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ closing of accounts.