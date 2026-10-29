Check funding limits and net returns before buying property overseas

Overseas property is claiming a larger share of Indian investors’ wealth, reflecting growing interest in global diversification of the real estate portfolio, rental income and residency opportunities. According to Knight Frank India–IREX’s Keys Beyond Borders survey, which covered around a hundred high-intent buyers, 84 per cent of whom already own a house abroad, foreign real estate accounts for 13 per cent of respondents’ wealth, up from approximately 5 per cent a decade ago. Real estate, including domestic property, accounts for 45 per cent of their wealth allocation.

The shift is accompanied by a rise in money sent abroad for property purchases. Remittances by Indian residents for overseas real estate increased 64 per cent year-on-year to $528.7 million in 2025-26, even as overall outward remittances declined marginally, according to data cited in the report.

Overseas property serves several purposes, ranging from wealth diversification and business expansion to rental income, children’s education and lifestyle needs. Residency programmes are another consideration. Gateway markets such as London, New York and Dubai have traditionally attracted affluent Indian buyers, while Thailand is emerging as an alternative.

For prospective buyers, the decision to invest in foreign real estate involves more than identifying a promising property or a market offering attractive returns. Foreign-exchange limits, taxation in India and the destination country, currency movements, maintenance expenses and resale prospects can significantly influence the investment’s financial viability.

“Buy with a clear purpose, whether it is for a child’s education or an overseas business base, rather than just chasing currency benefits,” Chadha says.

Currency diversification is another attraction. Assets denominated in dollars or pounds may help investors safeguard their wealth against the weakening of the rupee. But currency movements can also affect the cost of purchasing the property, and servicing a foreign-currency loan.

The survey indicates that 61 per cent of respondents considering overseas residential property are motivated by rental income and capital appreciation. Residency and Golden Visa opportunities also rank prominently among the broader factors shaping purchase decisions. However, property ownership does not automatically confer residency or citizenship; eligibility depends on the destination country’s rules and the specific programme.

The budget also depends on the destination and the segment. In the high-end luxury market, India Sotheby’s International Realty’s portfolio includes developments in Thailand starting at $1 million, UK apartments priced between £1.25 million and £5 million, and New York properties listed between $1 million and $7 million.

The survey suggests that overseas property is not confined to ultra-luxury buyers, although the investment still requires substantial capital. About 85 per cent of respondents plan to invest between $250,000 and $1 million, while apartments and condominiums are the preferred property types.

The property may also serve different purposes over time, transitioning from a child’s student accommodation to a holiday home or a rental asset. Such flexibility, however, should be weighed against the cost of maintaining a property that the family may not use throughout the year.

A purchase should not depend entirely on optimistic assumptions about appreciation. Buyers need to examine local tenant demand, the property’s resale potential and whether they can afford to hold it through a period of weak demand or falling prices.

Investors should calculate expected rental income after accounting for local property taxes, management charges, maintenance, insurance and periods without tenants. They should also assess transaction costs and the likely time required to sell the property. An attractive advertised yield may not translate into a comparable net return.

A buyer who has already remitted money for overseas travel, education or other permitted investments will have less of the annual limit available for a property. The payment schedule should therefore be mapped against the available allowance before a purchase agreement is signed.

For resident individuals, the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) permits remittances of up to $250,000 per financial year per individual for permitted transactions, including eligible overseas property purchases. This is a combined limit covering permitted remittances for different purposes, not a separate allowance for real estate.

Each arrangement requires scrutiny under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and a foreign special-purpose vehicle is not a workaround for the LRS limit. Investment in entities engaged in prohibited real estate activities is also not permitted.

“Do not assume that an overseas company, mortgage or developer-financing plan is permissible simply because it is available locally,” Ladha says.

Family members can pool their remittance limits, subject to applicable conditions. For a property purchase, each contributing family member should be a co-owner and independently comply with the LRS requirements. Buyers should not assume that placing the property in an overseas company or arranging developer financing will automatically remove the remittance constraint.

Payments should be routed through an authorised dealer bank using the appropriate purpose code and supporting documents. These include the sale agreement, payment schedule, PAN, Form A2 and source-of-funds records. If the purchase price exceeds the available remittance limit, the payment plan may need to be spread across financial years, subject to the applicable rules and contractual terms.

Unused foreign exchange generally needs to be repatriated within 180 days unless it is permissibly reinvested. Buyers should also keep ownership documents, remittance records and the declared purpose of the transaction consistent.

Factor in TCS and Indian tax obligations