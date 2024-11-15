Coldplay show: 33x surge in Mumbai hotel search, Ahmedabad rooms at Rs 50k

Concertgoers and hoteliers alike are in ‘para-para-Paradise' as British pop-rock band Coldplay is set to return to India next year for the first time since 2016. Following the announcement of the January 2025 concerts, digital travel platform Agoda noted 33x more accommodation searches on its platform compared to the week prior to the announcement, highlighting the buzz generated by the event.

Indian fans in particular displayed a keen interest, as domestic accommodation searches increased 45 times on the concert’s announcement date compared to the corresponding day a week before.

In addition to domestic interest, fans from across the globe are eager to attend the much-awaited concert. Agoda’s data indicates that the top five international markets searching for accommodation in Mumbai during the concert dates are France, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Spain and Australia.

, “Earlier this year, we saw Indians flock to Thailand to watch Coldplay perform live in Bangkok. The band’s popularity among Indians suggests that Mumbai is about to be the stage for something really memorable, and we are thrilled to help travellers find the perfect stay for the event," said Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and MEA, Agoda.

Even in Ahmedabad, hotel prices have skyrocketed due to the high demand created by the Coldplay concert scheduled to take place in the city on January 25, 2024. Fans across social media, particularly on X, have been sharing their experiences as hotel room rates soar in sync with the concert excitement. Prices have reached up to Rs 50,000 per night for certain hotels. This is a massive increase compared to the usual rates, where standard prices are much lower.

"No hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 Jan costs less than 50k. Pro tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad," a user on X posted.

"If you think you can get hotels in Ahd for good rates for the Coldplay concert on 25/26th Jan - FORGET IT! Smart ppl booked hotels in Ahmedabad in September when Coldplay tix went live for Mumbai as there was speculation that the band could play in AHD too. Prices in Sep 2024 shot up like crazy for 25/26th for Hotels in Ahmedabad," another post read.

The music of the Spheres World Tour is scheduled to begin on January 18 and 19 next year. Then Coldplay will move to Ahmedabad for their third show of the tour in India which will take place on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in the world with over 1,00,000 accommodating capacity.

