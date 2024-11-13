Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert 2024: British rock band Coldplay is returning to India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band has recently announced that the show will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025. The show will highlight the band's upcoming Indian leg of the tour and fans are excited to secure tickets for the much-awaited event.

Coldplay’s India tour dates and venue details

The music of the Spheres World Tour is scheduled to begin on January 18 and 19 next year. Then Coldplay will move to Ahmedabad for their third show of the tour in India which will take place on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in the world with over 1,00,000 accommodating capacity.

Coldplay is returning to India after a decade, the last time he performed in India was back in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai.

What is the ticket price of Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert?

The exact pricing of the Coldplay show is not revealed yet, but that would be quite similar to Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts. The Mumbai show's prices ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000, which can give us an idea of what to expect this time around.

How to book Coldplay Ahmedabad concert ticket online?

Here are the steps to book an Ticket of Coldplay Ahmedabad concert ticket online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BookMyShow.

More From This Section

Step 2: Select the ticket booking category you want.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Book Now’ button to enter the waiting room, which will open between 11 AM and 11:59 AM.

Step 4: While waiting, keep checking the seat map to stay updated on the availability of seats in each category.

Step 5: Do not exit, refresh, or press the back button as this will displace you from the queue.

Step 6: You will get 4 minutes to finalise your booking, with a limit of four tickets per user.

Step 7: Select a category and seat within the designated zones, as per your availability.

Step 8: Enter your name and address to get the ticket.

Step 9: Make the final payment.