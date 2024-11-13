Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Coldplay has announced its fourth concert in Ahmedabad, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in January next year

British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookM
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert 2024: British rock band Coldplay is returning to India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band has recently announced that the show will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025. The show will highlight the band's upcoming Indian leg of the tour and fans are excited to secure tickets for the much-awaited event.

Coldplay’s India tour dates and venue details

The music of the Spheres World Tour is scheduled to begin on January 18 and 19 next year. Then Coldplay will move to Ahmedabad for their third show of the tour in India which will take place on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in the world with over 1,00,000 accommodating capacity.
 
Coldplay is returning to India after a decade, the last time he performed in India was back in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai.

What is the ticket price of  Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert?

The exact pricing of the Coldplay show is not revealed yet, but that would be quite similar to Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts. The Mumbai show's prices ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000, which can give us an idea of what to expect this time around.

How to book Coldplay Ahmedabad concert ticket online?

Here are the steps to book an Ticket of Coldplay Ahmedabad concert ticket online:
Step 1: Visit the official website of BookMyShow.

More From This Section

Kiran Rao's Laaptaa Ladies is India's official entry at 97th Academy Awards

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim found dead in his Seoul apartment

Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning Trailer Out; Tom Cruise returns

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 6: Who will get nominated this week?

Steve Jyrwa takes home India's Best Dancer Season 4 trophy and Rs 15 lakh

Step 2: Select the ticket booking category you want.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Book Now’ button to enter the waiting room, which will open between 11 AM and 11:59 AM.
Step 4: While waiting, keep checking the seat map to stay updated on the availability of seats in each category.
Step 5: Do not exit, refresh, or press the back button as this will displace you from the queue.
Step 6: You will get 4 minutes to finalise your booking, with a limit of four tickets per user.
Step 7: Select a category and seat within the designated zones, as per your availability.
Step 8: Enter your name and address to get the ticket.
Step 9: Make the final payment.
 
 

Note: The booking for the Coldplay India Concert will begin on November 16.

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai hotel searches increase 33x ahead of Coldplay concert, Agoda Reports

New updates: IT ministry issues advisory to social media companies regarding misinformation

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids in 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

Delhi HC asks govt's response over resale of tickets, blocking sites

Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow lodges FIR to prevent ticket scalping

Topics :Narendra ModicoldplayEntertainmentIndia

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story