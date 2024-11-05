Mumbai hotel searches increase 33x ahead of Coldplay concert, Agoda Reports

Mumbai is bracing for a flood of music fans as British pop-rock sensation Coldplay prepares to return to India for the much-anticipated concert in January 2025.

The news has sparked a rise in hotel searches in the city, with Agoda, the digital travel platform, reporting a remarkable 33-fold increase in accommodation searches in the week following the concert's announcement.

For Indian fans, Coldplay’s return to India after an eight-year hiatus is a long-awaited moment, evidenced by a 45-fold spike in domestic searches on the day of the announcement alone, compared to the corresponding day the week before. The announcement has reinforced Coldplay’s strong connection to Indian audiences, drawing fans not only from within India, but from across the globe.

More From This Section

According to Agoda’s data, the concert is attracting attention from five key international markets: France, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia, each showing a high volume of searches for accommodations in Mumbai. The excitement is palpable as fans from these regions gear up to witness the globally renowned band perform live in India.

“Earlier this year, we saw Indians flock to Thailand to watch Coldplay perform live in Bangkok. The band’s popularity among Indians suggests that Mumbai is about to be the stage for something truly memorable, and we are thrilled to help travellers find the perfect stay for the event,” said Krishna Rathi, senior country director for India Subcontinent and MEA at Agoda.

“With Coldplay fans eager to secure their stay, travellers are encouraged to book early and take advantage of the best rates and availability. In addition to holiday accommodations in Mumbai, Agoda also offers flights to the nation’s entertainment capital, as well as activities and experiences,” the company said in a press release.