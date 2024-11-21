Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

India, with 156.7 million senior citizens, is home to the world’s second-largest elderly population. This figure is projected to more than double, reaching 346 million by 2050. The demand for senior housing facilities is expected to grow in tandem, according to a report by the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) and JLL.

Several factors are driving this surge in demand for specialised senior living facilities. “As India’s population ages, a larger demographic will need specialised housing options. Rising prosperity has enabled more individuals to afford these facilities,” says Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing.

A shift to nuclear families and the migration of children have accelerated this trend. “With many Indians moving abroad for work, their parents are left in India, creating the need for specialised senior living facilities,” says Anantharam Varayur, co-founder, Manasum Homes Senior Living.

Social values have also changed. “The taboo associated with senior living is diminishing. There is increasing acceptance of this concept from both children and the elderly,” says Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India JLL. Housing bundled with services Senior housing facilities provide benefits for a comfortable lifestyle. “Services include food, housekeeping, maintenance, and organised recreational activities, which make daily life easier for seniors,” says Varayur. ALSO READ: Senior living company Primus announces raising $20 mn in seed funding Onsite medical facilities and emergency response systems are available. “Many of these facilities also offer different layers of care – independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care – based on age and level of dependency,” says Das.

These homes are designed with features like access ramps, hand railings, and non-slippery floors, eliminating the need for costly renovations. “Normal houses would have to be renovated and redesigned to include these facilities, which could prove costly,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. Guards, security cameras and emergency response systems are standard features. Seniors also gain emotionally from living within a like-minded community. Regular interactions with other residents reduce their sense of loneliness and isolation. Activities like yoga, religious gatherings, games, and communal celebrations of festivals and events help them stay engaged. Financially, senior living facilities can at times be more economical than maintaining a large independent house. “Residents can more accurately estimate costs for different levels of care they might need with advancing age,” says Das.

Potential drawbacks Despite the advantages, seniors should carefully assess the possible drawbacks. Relocating might lead to difficulties in building new social relationships. Seniors may miss their friends and relatives who lived near their old home. “Many senior living facilities are located outside city centres or in suburbs, which can be a significant change for those accustomed to urban living,” says Dhawan. This may result in fewer family visits and produce the very isolation they were hoping to avoid. Living in age-restricted communities can also limit social exposure to people from diverse age groups. ALSO READ: Ashiana Housing bets on senior housing facilities to drive profit These specialised facilities can at times even be more expensive than general housing. “This could happen due to their specialised nature and limited availability,” says Dhawan.

Selling such properties can be challenging due to age-related buyer restrictions (as only seniors can buy). “The pool of potential buyers tends to be smaller,” says Dhawan. Poor maintenance standards can exacerbate the difficulty in exiting. Checks to run Before making a decision, prospective buyers should ensure the facility is well-located. “Ensure the facility has good access to health care and other essential infrastructure,” says Dhawan. They should also decide whether renting or buying is better suited for their financial goals. If they are buying in an under-construction property, they should choose a developer with a proven track record in senior housing. Visiting their existing projects and gathering feedback on service and maintenance is a must.