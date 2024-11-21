Canada Express Entry: 3,000 invitations issued to healthcare workers

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 3,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) in a healthcare-specific Express Entry draw. This draw, held on November 20, required a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 463.

Who qualifies for the healthcare category?

This draw targeted candidates in various healthcare roles, including:

— Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses

— General practitioners and family physicians

— Dentists

— Physiotherapists

— Medical laboratory technologists

— Licensed practical nurses

— Nurse aides, orderlies, and patient service associates

The focus on healthcare occupations comes amid Canada’s efforts to address labour shortages in this sector.

According to IRCC, to apply for Canadian permanent residency through the Express Entry draw, foreign nationals should follow these steps:

1. Before the ITA:

Candidates must create and submit an Express Entry profile. This profile enters them into the Express Entry pool where they are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

No fee is required at this stage, but candidates must ensure their profile is complete and reflects their qualifications accurately, such as education, work experience, language test results, and any provincial nominations.

2. After the ITA:

If a candidate receives an ITA, they can proceed to submit a complete application for permanent residency within 60 days.

This stage involves paying application fees, providing supporting documents (e.g., police certificates, medical exams, proof of funds), and uploading these to the IRCC system.

Express Entry draws occur approximately every two weeks, but the exact timing and number of ITAs can vary. It's crucial to maintain an up-to-date profile and monitor IRCC announcements for upcoming draws.

Recent Express Entry draws

This draw was the third in a week, following a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draw on November 19 and a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw on November 18.

Express Entry draws have now occurred for two consecutive weeks, with IRCC issuing a total of 1,933 ITAs in the previous week to candidates in the CEC, PNP, and French-language proficiency categories.

Immigration targets for 2025

Canada’s federal immigration targets are set to increase next year under the latest Immigration Levels Plan. IRCC aims to admit 124,680 Express Entry candidates in 2025.

Of this, over 82,000 spots are allocated to the new "In-Canada Focus" category. This category prioritises Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates but may also include individuals from the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and PNP-aligned Express Entry streams.

The remaining 41,700 PR admissions will fall under the "Federal Economic Priorities" category, focusing on candidates with experience in in-demand occupations.

How does Express Entry work?

Express Entry is Canada’s online application management system for economic immigration programmes, including:

— Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

— Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

— Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

Candidates are ranked using the CRS, which evaluates factors like age, language proficiency, education, work experience, and adaptability.

Additional points can be awarded for:

— Having a sibling in Canada

— Applying with a spouse or partner

— Canadian education and work experience combined with foreign qualifications

Provincial nominations through enhanced PNP streams add 600 CRS points, substantially boosting a candidate’s chances of receiving an ITA.

Express Entry draw results from November, 2024

November 20: Healthcare occupations – 3,000 ITAs, CRS 463

November 19: Canadian Experience Class – 400 ITAs, CRS 539

November 18: Provincial Nominee Program – 174 ITAs, CRS 816

November 15: French language proficiency – 800 ITAs, CRS 478

November 13: Canadian Experience Class – 400 ITAs, CRS 547

November 12: Provincial Nominee Program – 733 ITAs, CRS 812