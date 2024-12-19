Cut foreign worker reliance, deport illegal immigrants: UK's crackdown plan

The UK government introduced several measures this week to curb rising migration figures, including empowering an independent advisory body to reduce dependency on overseas labour and accelerating the return of illegal immigrants to their countries of origin. The changes will impact Indians trying to enter the UK illegally and also those who wish to work in the country legally.

Indian-origin Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra on Tuesday, said the revamped Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) will be key to fixing the “broken” immigration system.

“Net migration quadrupled in the past five years and we have been clear that we will get the numbers down and restore order to our broken immigration system as part of our Plan for Change,” said Malhotra.

Among the changes, the Home Office plans to use advanced technology to tackle illegal working and will release an Immigration White Paper next year detailing its approach to reducing legal migration.

Changes to UK's Immigration Measures:

1. Stronger role for Migration Advisory Committee (MAC):

— MAC to have more power to reduce reliance on overseas labour.

— Focus on linking immigration, skills, and visa systems to boost the domestic workforce.

2. Monitoring and addressing skills shortages:

— MAC to provide yearly assessments and monitor key sectors with skills shortages.

— Collaboration with Skills England, the Department for Work and Pensions, and the Industrial Strategy Council to reduce international recruitment.

3. Illegal immigration crackdown:

— Increased efforts to return illegal immigrants to their countries of origin.

— Deployment of 1,000 additional immigration enforcement officers.

— Four major flights conducted for illegal worker returns, with over 800 people deported recently.

4. Immigration White Paper:

— A detailed plan to reduce legal migration to be introduced next year.

5. New technology will be used to support frontline officers in tackling illegal working.

6. Government strategy and targets:

— Focus on linking migration policy with labour market needs.

— Commitment to reducing net migration figures and increasing removals to the highest level in five years.

7. Sector-specific initiatives:

— Home Secretary has commissioned a review of labour shortages in IT and engineering.

— Promises to target illegal job opportunities promoted by smuggling gangs.

8. Employers found hiring illegal workers face stringent penalties.

India-UK migration concerns

The focus on India’s role in UK migration policy was reiterated in September by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick. He argued for stricter visa rules, particularly for India, claiming it benefited from around 250,000 visas in 2023, while approximately 100,000 Indian nationals are believed to be living in the UK illegally.

“The government must stop other countries exploiting our generosity,” said Jenrick. “It is time to play hardball with these countries and refuse to issue visas until they agree to take back their citizens who are living illegally in the UK.”

Despite an India-UK Migration and Mobility Partnership, Jenrick criticised India's slow pace in accepting deportations. Official figures show over 1,000 Indians made dangerous crossings of the English Channel in 2023, often in small boats. Asylum applications from Indian nationals exceeded 5,000 for the first time this year.

Migration trends and statistics

Government data shows a broad demographic among asylum seekers in the UK in 2023:

Afghan nationals: 7,800 applicants

Iranian nationals: 6,200 applicants

Indian nationals: 4,800 applicants

Pakistani nationals: 4,300 applicants

Bangladeshi nationals: 3,900 applicants

In total, 41% of asylum seekers came from Asian countries, with the rest spread across Africa (21%), the Middle East (19%), and Europe (13%).

Why migrants take risks to enter countries like the UK and US

Experts at the Niskanen Center, a US-based think tank, shed light on the reasons driving migrants to take perilous journeys.

“Migrants are not typically from the lowest economic strata but lack access to tourist or student visas, often due to lower education or English proficiency,” said Gil Guerra and Sneha Puri, analysts at the organisation.

They noted that many turn to agencies charging up to $100,000 (£79,000), funding the journey by selling land or taking loans. The routes they use are often long and designed to evade border controls.

“While motivations vary, economic opportunity remains the primary driver, reinforced by social networks and a sense of pride in having family members 'settled' abroad,” said Puri.