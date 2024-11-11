What happens when UK study visa expires for Indians? Options explained

An Indian graduate in the United Kindom (UK) recently voiced her desperation to stay in the country, even offering to work without pay in a last-ditch attempt to find a job before her visa expires. Swetha Kothandan, an MSc graduate from the University of Leicester, posted on LinkedIn, saying she was willing to “work for free” to prove her value in the UK.

“I’ll work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to prove my worth,” she wrote, adding, “Hire me for free for one month. If I don’t deliver, fire me on the spot, no questions asked.” With only three months left on her Graduate Visa, Kothandan admitted, “The job market feels like there’s no value for me, my degree, or my capabilities.” She described her post as a “final chance” to secure her future in the UK.

'Returning home is not the end of the world'

The difficult UK job market has left many international students, particularly Indians, facing daunting obstacles as they try to remain in the country after graduation. The combination of scarce job openings, high competition, and a slowing economy has left some students feeling trapped.

“This young woman is obviously desperate, and one feels a lot of sympathy for the pressure she must be putting on herself,” said Russell A Stamets, Partner at Circle of Counsels, a Delhi-based law firm. He cautioned families to remind students abroad that it’s ok to return home if things don't turn out as planned, saying, “Panic leaves one open to exploitation and dangers that are not easily undone.”

Stamets said, “It’s important to remember that there’s no more dignity in being exploited abroad than at home. Families and supporters of these students need to help them understand that coming home is not the end of the world.”

More From This Section

What happens when a student visa expires?

Most countries offer post-study work visas, allowing graduates time to find work after completing their studies. In the UK, for instance, international graduates can apply for a Graduate Visa, which typically permits them to stay for two years to look for work.

However, if a student fails to secure a job within this period, they may face visa expiry, which could force them to return to their home country. Jidesh Kumar, Managing Partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, explained, “If an international graduate’s post-study visa expires, they may look into other visa options like a Skilled Worker Visa, provided they secure employment with a qualifying sponsor. Entrepreneur or start-up visas are also alternatives, or enrolling in further studies to maintain their student status.”

'Students must have a clear back-up plan'

Indian students abroad should stay informed about their visa conditions and limitations. “Students should have a clear plan if a job does not materialise, including alternative visa options. Networking and making use of university career services can improve their chances, and staying up-to-date with immigration policies helps avoid missteps that could impact their legal status,” Kumar advised.

He added a word of caution: “Working outside permitted hours or engaging in unpaid work that resembles employment may breach immigration rules, risking future visa eligibility.”

Stamets echoed this warning, noting, “Unwarranted desperation will drive people to accept dangerous, illegal options that may not work and could permanently destroy their chances of working in that country again.” He warned that getting involved in illegal work arrangements could lead to criminal records that carry lasting consequences worldwide.

“Education helps build a better life, but it’s not a guarantee of employment in any country. You may hear stories of people staying illegally and somehow managing, but you have to ask, are you willing to live as a potential criminal?.” says Stamets.

His advice to Indian students is: “Be truthful and accurate in your visa dealings. The foreign legal systems are harsh, especially on migrants who misrepresent their circumstances. Remember, your education is valuable, and it’s not worth jeopardising your future by taking unnecessary risks.”

Many countries offer post-study work visas that provide graduates with a period to seek employment without the immediate necessity of securing a job. Here are some examples:

In the United Kingdom, Indian students who have completed their studies can apply for a Graduate visa, which allows them to remain in the UK for up to two years (or three years for doctoral graduates) to seek employment without the immediate need for a job offer.

In Canada, graduates may be eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which permits them to work for a duration equivalent to their study program, up to a maximum of three years. This permit does not require a job offer at the time of application.

In Australia, the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) allows international students to stay and work temporarily after their studies. The length of stay depends on the qualification obtained, ranging from 18 months to four years, and does not necessitate securing a job beforehand.

In Germany, after completing their studies, international graduates can apply for an 18-month residence permit to seek employment related to their field of study. During this period, they can take up any form of employment to support themselves while searching for a job that matches their qualifications.

In New Zealand, graduates can apply for a post-study work visa lasting up to three years, allowing them to work for any employer and in almost any job. This visa does not require a job offer at the time of application.

In Ireland, non-EU/EEA students who have completed a degree can avail of the Third Level Graduate Programme, which permits them to remain in Ireland for up to two years to seek employment. This programme does not require a job offer at the time of application.

In the United States, international students may be eligible for Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows them to work in their field of study for up to 12 months after graduation. STEM graduates may qualify for a 24-month extension. Applying for OPT does not require a job offer, but students must secure employment within 90 days of the OPT start date to maintain their status.