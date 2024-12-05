Switch to UK's new eVisa by March 2025: Here's a step-by-step guide

The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday announced a grace period until March 2025 to allow expired physical visa documentation for international travel as holders transition to an online eVisa system. The announcement affects visa holders globally, including many Indians.

The Home Office has been moving visa evidence online, asking holders of biometric residence permits (BRP), biometric residence cards (BRC), and indefinite leave-to-remain stamps or vignette stickers in passports to switch to eVisas by December.

Over 3.1 million people have already moved to the digital system. However, others have faced challenges, including technical issues, leading to an extension for expired physical documents to be accepted provisionally for international travel.

“For those who are yet to switch to an eVisa, a wide range of guidance and support is available,” said Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship. She added that the government is working to ensure the transition is smooth. “We are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition,” she said.

Airlines allowed to accept expired documents

Airlines and carriers can now accept BRPs and BRCs expiring on or after December 31, 2024 as valid for travel until March 2025. The Home Office said it will review the provision periodically and confirmed passengers remain subject to standard immigration checks.

“Anyone seeking to enter the UK whose underlying immigration status has expired will be liable for refusal of entry,” the Home Office said.

Switching to eVisa

The Home Office issued another appeal urging paper visa holders to move to the eVisa system using the GOV.UK portal. Those with indefinite leave to remain are being advised to apply for a "No Time Limit" eVisa, a process that is free of charge.

“It is free and straightforward to switch to an eVisa, which offers greater convenience. An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights,” the Home Office said in a statement.

If your BRP is expiring or has been lost or stolen, follow these steps to obtain an eVisa:

1. Report the loss or theft: Immediately inform UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) about your lost or stolen BRP to prevent unauthorised use (if it has been stolen or lost).

2. Create a UKVI account: Visit the official UKVI website to set up a free account. You'll need access to a smartphone, a valid email address, and your BRP number or visa application reference.

3. Verify your identity: Use the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app to scan your identity document and capture a live photo. This process confirms your identity and links it to your eVisa.

4. Access your eVisa: Once your identity is verified, your eVisa will be available in your UKVI account. This digital record serves as proof of your immigration status.

5. Update personal details: Ensure your UKVI account reflects current information, such as passport details and contact information, to avoid issues during travel or status verification.

Key points about eVisas:

< eVisas eliminate the need to carry physical documents.

< Holders do not need to leave passports with authorities while awaiting decisions.

< No need to renew or collect physical permits.

< Existing immigration rights remain unchanged during the switch.

Digital transition by 2025

The eVisa programme began under the previous government and has continued under the current Labour government. By 2025, the Home Office intends for most visa processes to be fully digital.

The rollout has seen some concerns raised by digital rights groups, who warn that individuals without digital proof of residency may face challenges. The government dismissed these concerns, stating the three-month extension would allow for issues to be resolved.

British and Irish citizens are unaffected by the changes. Those who have acquired British citizenship but previously held visas are also excluded from the transition requirements.