DIIs vs mutual funds vs FIIs: Which sectors are investors betting on?

Industry-wise holding of FIIs (in descending order by change in value of holding (Rs.crore)



There has been a net decrease in holdings by Foreign Institutional Investors across most sectors between December 2023 and March 2024. The most significant decline is seen in the Financial Services sector, where FII holdings dropped by 2.51 per cent, shows data analysed by PRIME Data base.This could be due to factors like global economic uncertainties or profit-taking after a strong run in the Indian market.

Consumer Discretionary, Energy, and telecom lead the charge:

Consumer Discretionary: This sector witnessed the most significant increase in both the value (Rs 1,16,224 crore) and percentage of holdings (1.24%) by foreign institutional investors. This suggests growing confidence in domestic consumption, possibly driven by rising disposable incomes or festive season expectations.

Energy: The Energy sector also saw a noteworthy increase in holdings (Rs. 83,751 crore) and percentage (0.99%) by FIIs.

Telecom: The Telecom sector experienced a healthy rise in both value (Rs. 41,170 crore) and percentage of holdings (0.53%). This suggests investor optimism about the telecom industry's growth prospects.

Other Sector Highlights:

Financial Services: This sector, though experiencing a decrease in value (-Rs. 1,01,794 crore) and percentage of holdings (-2.51%), still represents the largest shareholding category overall. Monitoring this trend is crucial to understand if it's a temporary blip or a longer-term shift.

Domestic Institutional Investors, on the other hand, have increased their holdings in most sectors.

DIIs increased their allocation most to Energy (from 6.70 per cent of their total holding as on December 31, 2023 to 7.77 per cent of their total holding as on March 31, 2024) while they decreased their allocation most to Information Technology (9.25 to 8.41). FIIs increased their allocation most to Consumer Discretionary (15.03 to 16.27) while they decreased their allocation most to Financial Services (30.90 to 28.39).







Industry-wise holding of DIIs (in descending order by change in value of holding (Rs.crore)



The Consumer Discretionary sector also saw a noteworthy rise in DII holdings, with an increase of Rs. 49,477 crore. This represents a 0.28% rise in holdings as a percentage of market capitalization. This trend aligns with optimism about domestic consumption.





The percentage of NSE companies' value held by Mutual Funds increased to 8.92% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 8.81% at the end of December 2023. In rupee terms, the total value of Mutual Fund holdings reached Rs 33.96 lakh crore, representing a 7.66% increase from the previous quarter.

Considering only the freely tradable shares (excluding promoter holdings), Mutual Fund ownership by value went up to 18.36% in the quarter ending March 2024, compared to 17.87% three months prior. This indicates a growing presence in publicly available shares. Mutual Funds (MFs): Similar to DIIs, Mutual Funds also increased their holdings in most sectors, with the highest increase seen in the Energy sector (1.07%). This indicates increased participation of retail investors through mutual funds.





Industry-wise holding of domestic Mutual Funds (in descending order by change in value of holding (Rs.crore)

While the percentage of company value held by Mutual Funds grew slightly, the actual number of shares they own also increased. Mutual Fund ownership by the number of shares (average across all NSE companies) rose to 3.93% as of March 31, 2024, from 3.83% at the end of December 2023.

Insurance Companies: Insurance companies also exhibited a trend of increasing holdings across most sectors, with the Energy sector witnessing the highest rise (1.27%).

Sectoral trends:

Consumer Discretionary and Energy: These sectors saw the biggest increase in holdings by both DIIs and Mutual Funds, indicating optimism about domestic consumption and energy demand.

Financial Services: Despite a decrease in FII holdings, the sector still represents the largest shareholding category overall. However, it's worth monitoring if the FII pullback continues.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Information Technology (IT): Both these sectors witnessed a decrease in FII holdings, however, the extent of decline is relatively smaller compared to Financial Services.