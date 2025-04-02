Don't risk Schengen visa rejection: 4 insurance covers you need to travel

Picture this: you're finally planning that European escape you've always dreamed of. Imagine strolling through the ancient arches of the Colosseum in Rome, gliding serenely along Venice's iconic canals in a gondola, feeling the pulse of Madrid’s vibrant plazas, and indulging in the chic boutiques of Paris—the fashion capital of the world. The key to unlocking this multi-faceted adventure? The Schengen visa—your passport to 29 captivating countries.

But here's the catch: while the Schengen visa opens doors to a dream journey, securing that visa comes with a crucial requirement—travel insurance. It’s not just a suggestion; it's a necessity, and your visa application hinges on it. Without the right coverage, your dream European vacation could be delayed or even denied.

Digit Insurance explains the four mandatory covers without which your visa may get rejected:

The Mandatory Insurance Coverage You Need

To ensure a smooth visa application process, it's important that your travel insurance policy meets the specific requirements laid out by the Schengen Area. According to the official guidelines, your insurance policy must include the following essential coverages:

Medical Cover: The Schengen visa mandates that your travel insurance covers medical expenses to a minimum of €30,000. This requirement is designed to safeguard travelers against the high medical costs often encountered in the Schengen Area. According to data analyzed by health organizations like WHO and Health Action International, hospitalization costs in several Schengen countries can easily exceed ₹40,000 per day, depending on the country, facility, and treatment needed.

Your insurance policy should cover emergency medical treatment, hospital stays (including room and operating theatre charges), and emergency medical evacuation. Some policies may even provide a daily cash allowance to help with additional costs during hospitalization, offering peace of mind in case of unforeseen health issues during your trip.

In addition, personal accident coverage is typically incorporated within these policies, which can provide protection in the event of accidental death or disability while traveling.

Medical Evacuation: This cover specifically addresses the costs associated with necessary medically evacuations. If you suffer a serious injury or illness during your trip and are unable to use your original return ticket, the policy will cover the expenses of transporting you back to India if you feel that the medical treatment required is more superior. This includes the cost of moving you, as well as the medical services and supplies required during the evacuation. Essentially, this coverage ensures that if you require advanced medical care while traveling, you can be safely and appropriately transported to a suitable medical facility without incurring exorbitant costs. Repatriation: Emergencies don’t follow travel itineraries, and having medical evacuation or repatriation coverage ensures you're not left stranded in the event of an illness or injury. This coverage helps with the transportation costs to the nearest medical facility or your return to your home country, reducing the burden of emergency situations. "In the unfortunate event of a policyholder's death during their travels, this coverage provides essential support for the dignified return of remains to their home country. The cost of repatriation can vary significantly depending on the country of origin and may exceed Rs. 2 lakh. Alternatively, should the family prefer, this coverage can be utilized to facilitate transportation to a local funeral home or cremation facility at the travel destination. This service aims to alleviate the financial and logistical burdens on grieving families during a difficult time, providing peace of mind and ensuring respectful handling of the deceased," said Digit Insurance in a newsletter.

Personal Liability Protection: Accidents can happen anywhere, and it's vital to be prepared for any unintentional damage you might cause to others or their property. Personal liability insurance ensures you're financially protected should such an event occur, covering legal expenses and compensation fees.

The Risks of Insufficient Coverage

Failing to meet the required travel insurance conditions could lead to your Schengen visa being rejected. Without the necessary medical coverage and liability protection, consular officials may deem your application incomplete or inadequate, potentially halting your dream vacation before it even begins.