Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'Dream Car': Canara Robeco's Goal SIP helps you personalise MF investments

'Dream Car': Canara Robeco's Goal SIP helps you personalise MF investments

Goal SIP enables investors to name their investments after personal milestones or dreams, such as "My Dream Car," "My Son's Education," or "My Dream Tour."

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
In order to redefine the mutual fund investment experience, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (CRAMC), India’s second-oldest asset management company, has launched an innovative feature called Goal SIP. This initiative allows investors to tailor their investment journey, aligning their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) with personal financial goals and dreams.
 
Imagine setting out on a journey to achieve your dream car. With Goal SIP, you can name your investment "My Dream Car." This personalization fosters a deep emotional connection, transforming a standard investment into a tangible aspiration. Each time you check your account statement, you’ll see that name—a daily reminder of your goal, keeping you motivated and disciplined.
 
Personalized Features for Every Investor
Goal SIP isn’t just about naming your investment; it comes packed with flexible features designed to enhance your experience:
 
Pause Feature: Life can be unpredictable. If you face unforeseen financial challenges, you can easily pause your SIP and resume it later when you're ready. This flexibility allows you to maintain control over your financial journey without undue stress.
 
SIP Top-Up: As your financial situation improves or your aspirations grow, you can increase your SIP contributions. This feature harnesses the power of compounding, facilitating faster achievement of your goals.

MyDate Feature: Align your investments with your life milestones. Choose a preferred SIP date that resonates with you—be it your anniversary, birthday, or any other significant day. This simple addition personalizes the experience even further, creating a stronger bond with your investment.
 
Long-Term SIP: Forget the hassle of renewing or reapplying for SIPs every few years. Keep your SIP running for an extended duration, making your investment journey seamless and uninterrupted.
 
“Investing should be about your aspirations,” said  Gaurav Goyal, National Head - Sales & Marketing, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company. “With Goal SIP, we empower investors to take charge of their financial futures in a way that resonates with their unique dreams.”
 
Real-Life Impact
Consider a parent who dreams of funding their child’s education. With Goal SIP, they can name their investment "My Son’s Education," ensuring that every contribution is a step toward that cherished milestone. The emotional connection drives consistent investing, as the parent visualizes their child's future with every SIP.
 
Disclaimer
It’s important to note that while Goal SIP provides a personalized investment experience, it does not guarantee the achievement of financial goals. Investors should carefully consider their investment options and consult professionals when needed. As always, past performance is not indicative of future results.
       
Topics :SIP investment

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

