HDFC Bank to SBI: Here are best home loan offers in India this January 2025

In the bustling city of Mumbai live a young couple, Arjun and Meera, determined to buy their first home. However, the most daunting task ahead of them was securing a home loan with the best possible interest rates. As of January 2, 2025, prospective homebuyers in India can benefit from competitive home loan rates offered by various lenders.

Home Loan Rates and Charges in India

HDFC Bank

Interest Rate: 10.85% - 24.00%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,834 - ₹14,384

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,167 - ₹2,877

Processing Fee: Up to ₹6,500

Tata Capital

Interest Rate: 11.99% onwards

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,120 onwards

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,224 onwards

Processing Fee: Up to 5.5%

State Bank of India

Interest Rate: 11.45% - 14.85%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,984 - ₹11,856

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,197 - ₹2,371

Processing Fee: NIL

ICICI Bank

Interest Rate: 10.85% - 16.25%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,834 - ₹12,226

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,167 - ₹2,445

Processing Fee: Up to 2%

Bank of Baroda

Interest Rate: 11.05% - 18.75%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,884 - ₹12,902

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,177 - ₹2,580

Processing Fee: Up to 2% (Max ₹10,000)

Axis Bank

Interest Rate: 11.00% onwards

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,871 onwards

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,174 onwards

Processing Fee: Up to 2%

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Interest Rate: 10.99% - 16.00%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,869 - ₹12,159

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,174 - ₹2,432

Processing Fee: Up to 5%

Bank of India

Interest Rate: 10.85% - 16.10%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,834 - ₹12,186

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,167 - ₹2,437

Processing Fee: Up to 1% (Min ₹250, Max ₹10,000)

Canara Bank

Interest Rate: 10.95% - 16.40%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,859 - ₹12,266

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,172 - ₹2,453

Processing Fee: 0.50% (Max ₹5,000)

Punjab National Bank

Interest Rate: 11.40% - 17.95%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,971 - ₹12,683

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,194 - ₹2,537

Processing Fee: Up to 1%

HSBC Bank

Interest Rate: 10.15% - 16.00%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,660 - ₹12,159

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,132 - ₹2,432

Processing Fee: Up to 2%

Federal Bank

Interest Rate: 11.49% - 14.49%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,994 - ₹11,762

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,199 - ₹2,352

Processing Fee: Up to 3%

Union Bank of India

Interest Rate: 11.35% - 15.45%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,959 - ₹12,013

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,192 - ₹2,403

Processing Fee: Up to 1% (Max ₹7,500)

Bajaj Finserv

Interest Rate: 10.00% - 31.00%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,624 - ₹16,485

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,125 - ₹3,297

Processing Fee: Up to 3.93%

Punjab & Sind Bank

Interest Rate: 11.25% - 14.00%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,934 - ₹11,634

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,187 - ₹2,327

Processing Fee: 0.50% - 1%

South Indian Bank

Interest Rate: 12.85% - 20.60%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,338 - ₹13,414

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,268 - ₹2,683

Processing Fee: Up to 2%

UCO Bank

Interest Rate: 12.45% - 12.85%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,236 - ₹11,338

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,247 - ₹2,268

Processing Fee: Up to 1% (Min ₹750)

IDFC First Bank

Interest Rate: 10.99% onwards

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,869 onwards

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,174 onwards

Processing Fee: Up to 2%

Bank of Maharashtra

Interest Rate: 10.00% - 12.80%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,624 - ₹11,325

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,125 - ₹2,265

Processing Fee: 1% (₹1,000 - ₹10,000)

Karnataka Bank

Interest Rate: 13.68%

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,551

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,310

Processing Fee: Up to 2% (Min ₹2,500 & Max ₹8,500)

IndusInd Bank

Interest Rate: 10.49% onwards

EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,744 onwards

EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,149 onwards

Processing Fee: Up to 3.5%

Rates and charges as of 2nd January 2025

Source: Paisabazaar.com