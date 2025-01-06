Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Upgrade to Amex Platinum by Jan 31 to unlock exclusive benefits & rewards

Upon successful card application, an additional 50,000 Membership Rewards points will be credited to the cardholder's account within 120 days from the offer's end date

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
American Express is offering an exclusive upgrade opportunity for select existing cardholders, allowing them to transition to its premium Platinum Card. This offer is available until January 31, with the card being approved by February 28.  Eligibility  To qualify, cardmembers must have received direct communication from American Express regarding the offer and must maintain valid accounts in good standing. Existing American Express credit cardholders, including those with Platinum Reserve or Platinum Travel Cards, are eligible to apply for an upgrade via an online process.  What is being offered?  Cardholders who accept the offer can choose from the following welcome benefits:  Option 1: Earn 1 lakh Membership Reward points within 120 days of card membership, plus an additional 50,000 membership reward points by spending Rs 50,000 within the first 60 days.  Option 2: Select one of the following:  Taj Hotels vouchers worth Rs 50,000  Luxe Gift Card vouchers worth Rs 35,000  Postcard Hotels and Resorts vouchers worth Rs 60,000  Additionally, eligible cardholders will receive extra vouchers, providing a choice between a Rs 25,000 Luxe Gift Card or Rs 25,000 worth of Taj vouchers, along with their standard card benefits.  Annual fee and renewal benefits  The Platinum Card comes with an annual fee of Rs 66,000, plus applicable taxes.  Cardmembers who spend Rs 2 lakh or more during the previous membership year are eligible for a renewal benefit, which can be availed after paying the renewal fee for the following year.  Cardmembers will receive a unique promo code upon meeting the spending criteria to redeem their gift cards. The promo code can be used to access a dedicated link for gift redemption.  Please note that once issued, the promo code is non-refundable and cannot be exchanged.  Cardmembers are required to complete the video KYC process via the American Express app by submitting the necessary documents and details. 
First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

