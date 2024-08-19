Germany cuts visa processing time to 2 weeks for skilled Indians: Know more

Good news for Indian professionals eyeing opportunities in Germany! The processing time for long-term visas has been reduced from nine months to just two weeks.

Why the change? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Germany is in urgent need of skilled workers, and this demand has prompted the country to fast-track visa applications for Indian nationals. According to a report by Schengen News, Germany has slashed the waiting time for Indian applicants to just two weeks. The Foreign Minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, explained, “The Federal Agency for Foreign Affairs is the biggest visa office for national visas worldwide already today. And we urgently need skilled workers here who can continue to support this.”

Visa numbers on the rise

Germany’s efforts to attract foreign talent are evident in the numbers. Between January and June 2024, the country issued 80,000 employment-related visas, according to data from the Federal Foreign Office. Of these, 50 per cent were granted to skilled workers, amounting to 40,000 visas. This is 3,000 more than in the same period in 2023.

How can you get a German visa?

More From This Section

If you're an Indian skilled worker looking to move to Germany, here's a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the visa application process.

1. Check your eligibility

To apply for a long-term visa, ensure you meet the following criteria:

— You hold a recognised qualification or a degree equivalent to a German one.

— You have a job offer from a German employer.

— Depending on your profession, you might need to provide proof of German language skills.

2. Gather the required documents

You’ll need to prepare the following documents:

Valid passport: Make sure it has at least two blank pages, was issued within the last ten years, and remains valid for at least another year.

Job offer/employment contract: A job offer from a German employer.

Qualification proof: Documents proving that your qualification is recognised in Germany, such as a certificate of equivalence.

Health insurance: Proof that you have health insurance coverage in Germany.

Financial proof: Evidence of financial stability, such as bank statements or a letter from your employer.

Visa application form: Complete the National Visa (D Visa) application form.

Language proficiency: If required, provide proof of German language skills (typically A2 level for certain jobs).

Accommodation proof: Documentation showing where you will be staying in Germany.

3. Apply for the visa

Here’s what you need to do:

— Book an appointment at the German Embassy or Consulate in India.

— Submit your application and all required documents during the appointment.

— Pay the visa fee, which is usually around €75.

— If necessary, attend an interview as part of the application process.

4. After you arrive in Germany

Once in Germany, there are a few more steps to complete:

Register your address: Within two weeks of your arrival, register at the local Residents' Registration Office.

Apply for a residence permit: You’ll need to visit the local Immigration Office to apply for a residence permit for long-term stay and work.

What makes Germany so appealing?

Germany has become an increasingly attractive destination for Indians, not just for employment but also for education. In the past four years, there has been a 107% increase in Indian students moving to Germany, according to University Living.

Several factors make Germany a popular choice among Indians:

Affordability: Germany offers a high quality of life at a reasonable cost.

Education system: The country is known for its excellent education system, which includes low-cost or even free education.

Visa procedures: The visa process is relatively straightforward, especially with the recent changes.

English-taught programmes: Many universities offer courses in English, reducing the language barrier.

For those considering moving to Germany, here's an idea of what the cost of living might look like, according to University Living:

Furnished Accommodation (shared rooms): €550-650 per month (Rs 49,484 - Rs 58,482)

Furnished Accommodation (private rooms): €700-800 per month (Rs 62,980 - Rs 71,978)