“If the donor is elderly, unwell or dependent on the donee, additional safeguards are advisable. These include independent legal advice, a doctor’s certificate confirming mental capacity and, where permitted, video recording of the execution. The deed should clearly record the donor’s intention and consent. Under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, a gift may also be declared void in certain circumstances if it was made subject to a maintenance obligation that the recipient subsequently fails to fulfil,” says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb and Kasiva.

Where and when to register a gift deed

The parties must register the gift deed at the sub-registrar’s office with jurisdiction over the property. Under Section 23 of the Registration Act, they must present it within four months of execution. Section 25 allows an extension of up to four months in exceptional circumstances, subject to a penalty. If the parties miss this deadline, the usual option is to execute and register a fresh gift deed, provided the donor is alive and willing. An unregistered gift deed does not transfer ownership of immovable property.