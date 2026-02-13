Associate Sponsors

India's taxpayer base doubled to 12 cr in 11 yrs, middle class expands: FM

"So, the economy is no longer narrow, and it's not just confined to the elite. The middle-class basket is widening. Between 2013-14 and 2024-25, the number of taxpayers, that is, people filing returns

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the presentation of the 'Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.(Photo:PTI)
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that rising personal income tax collections should not be interpreted as pressure on the middle class, arguing instead that they reflect growing incomes, formalisation of the economy, and expansion of India’s taxpayer base.
 
Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said there is “no evidence of middle-class suppression”, adding that the middle class in India has grown significantly over the past decade.
 
Taxpayer base has more than doubled
 
One of the strongest indicators cited by the finance minister was the rapid expansion in the number of taxpayers.
 
Between FY14 and FY25:
 
  • The number of taxpayers increased from 5.26 crore to 12.13 crore
  • This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9%
  • The taxpayer base has more than doubled in 11 years
 
According to Sitharaman, this reflects greater formalisation of incomes and more people entering the taxable income bracket, rather than increased tax burden.
 
“There are more people today with taxable income, and more income is visible in the formal sector,” she said.
 
Tax relief measures cited by the government
 
The finance minister also highlighted several policy measures aimed at easing the tax burden on individuals, particularly salaried taxpayers.
 
These include:
 
Tax-free income up to ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime
 
₹12.75 lakh tax-free threshold for salaried individuals
 
Higher standard deduction
 
Simplified tax filing under the new tax regime
 
She argued that these steps contradict the claim that the middle class is being squeezed financially.
 
Lower inflation and GST rationalisation
 
Sitharaman also pointed to lower inflation and GST rationalisation as factors supporting household finances.
 
According to her:
 
Inflation is at historically low levels
 
GST rationalisation has reduced the tax burden on many goods
 
Real incomes are rising alongside economic growth
 
She said these trends indicate improving purchasing power rather than financial stress for middle-class households.
 
Formalisation and welfare delivery
 
The finance minister also highlighted the government’s push toward direct benefit transfers (DBT) and better targeting of welfare spending.
 
Key figures shared in Parliament include:
 
₹48 lakh crore transferred directly to beneficiaries via DBT
 
₹4.31 lakh crore saved by plugging leakages
 
Only ₹37,000 crore remained unspent in social schemes over the last decade, compared with ₹94,000 crore during the previous regime
 
The broader economic message
 
Sitharaman said India is currently experiencing a rare macroeconomic balance, combining:
 
Strong GDP growth
 
Low inflation
 
Expanding taxpayer base
 
Increasing workforce mobility
 
She added that the Budget reflects the government’s focus on economic resilience, job creation, and long-term growth, including the proposed “Education to Employment and Enterprise” standing committee aimed at preparing youth for the services economy.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

