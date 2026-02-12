Can AI cook dinner? India's smart kitchens test the limits of automation

For Singh, gourmet cuisine is not merely about execution but transformation — turning raw ingredients into an emotional experience. “The uniqueness of a dish doesn’t come from an algorithm. It comes from the human touch. When food is prepared with intention, something intangible enters the process.”

She argues that cooking, particularly in Indian homes, carries emotional weight. “When a mother cooks for her child or someone prepares a meal for loved ones, it is not just routine work. It is awareness, celebration and care poured into the pot. That emotional factor is what makes a meal memorable,” she argues, pointing out that technology can replicate recipes but not motivation. “Until a machine can feel the joy of feeding someone or the passion of a creative breakthrough, it will remain a tool for the mundane. In fine dining, if mood and temperament are missing, the flavour is never quite complete,” she says.