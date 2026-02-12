Can AI cook dinner? India's smart kitchens test the limits of automation

Its premium pricing, Varachhia argues, reflects hardware complexity. “The robot has six motors, two pumps, a heater, an AI processor, a camera and multiple sensors working together in real time. It is closer to a compact robotic system than a conventional appliance.”
A key cost driver is on-device or ‘edge’ AI processing. Unlike cloud-dependent systems, most computing happens within the appliance itself, intended to enhance reliability and safety.
Performance, however, reveals both strengths and limits. There are certain dishes it consistently delivers well, and a few where it struggles or requires human intervention. “Nosh performs consistently well with paneer curries, subzis like bhindi and tinda, pastas, and Asian dishes such as chowmein and khao suey," points out Varachhia. "It also delivers excellent results with chicken, prawns, and fish. Dals and rice-based dishes take longer than a pressure cooker. For pulao or biryani, being a one-pot system without water draining, the outcome can be slightly wetter than traditional methods. For mutton, we recommend pre-boiling in a pressure cooker; once added, the final dish turns out exceptionally good.”