Learn about tax rule changes to avoid last-minute confusion during filing

While undertaking a comprehensive review of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, the central government realised that taxpayers do not experience the Act directly. Their daily interaction with the tax system occurs through rules, forms, and filing processes. Revising the law without changing the rules and forms would not deliver the desired ease of compliance. Hence, it has undertaken a comprehensive revision of the rules and forms as well.

The draft I-T Rules, 2026 are more aligned with the I-T Act, 2025, which is slated to come into force from April 1, 2026. The draft rules and redesigned income tax return (ITR) forms are in the public domain for stakeholder feedback until February 22, 2026, ahead of final notification.

Taxpayers may need to adjust to new references, because familiar references to old provisions, rules, and forms will change under the new framework.

The draft seeks to make compliance smoother through standardisation of common information across forms, with the aim of reducing duplication and overall compliance burden. The redesigned forms are more structured, with automated reconciliation and enhanced pre-fill features that aim to reduce errors and the need for manual inputs.

The broad objective is to simplify tax rules, eliminate redundant provisions, and consolidate existing ones. “These new rules also aim to simplify compliances, reduce regulatory complexity, leverage technology, and cut paperwork,” says Ashish Mehta, partner, Khaitan & Co.

ITR forms have been redesigned. Common information across forms has been standardised to reduce duplication and compliance burden. “The forms use simplified language and clearer explanatory notes to minimise operational, administrative, and legal ambiguities,” says Agarwala.

Redundant rules have been removed or consolidated wherever possible, with the intent of making them easier to interpret and apply.

The draft framework signals a significant rationalisation of the compliance architecture. “The number of rules has been reduced from 511 to 333, while the number of forms has been reduced from 399 to 190,” says Neeraj Agarwala, partner, Nangia & Co.

The redesigned forms are smarter and more structured. “They offer features like automated reconciliation and enhanced pre-fill capabilities, which are expected to reduce the chances of errors and the need for manual inputs,” says Vipin Upadhyay, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Mehta adds that with fewer forms, more automation, and more pre-filling of data, customers are likely to find it easier to file their returns. He highlights that forms used by senior citizens, such as those relating to pension and exemption claims, have been simplified.

How non-PAN declarations are changing