India's top fund managers come together for new podcast on wealth creation

India’s leading fund managers and financial experts have come together to simplify the process of building wealth. Germinate Investor Services has announced the launch of “The Germinate Show,” a podcast that aims to empower listeners with insights into personal finance, wealth creation, and investment opportunities in India’s rapidly growing economy.

The podcast distinguishes itself by giving listeners direct access to the minds of fund managers, offering rare insights into their strategies, philosophies, and decision-making processes. Typically, fund managers’ views are shared only during fund launches or market commentaries.

“The Germinate Show” provides a platform where they address broader market opportunities and explain how investors can leverage them for sustainable financial security.

The debut season boasts of

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-Founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Varun Sharma, Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC.

Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC

Niket Shah, Chief Investment Officer of Motilal Oswal AMC

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited

Dr Sunil Chandy - Medical Director, ITC Healthcare Project

With no promotions or affiliations to products, services, or any subscriptions,the podcast emphasizes its role as a non-commercial, public interest initiative focused on education and awareness.

The podcast delves into how India’s unique position as a rapidly growing economy presents unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation and breaks down complex financial concepts and investment strategies into actionable advice, appealing to both novice and seasoned investors.

The first season of the podcast is currently available on Germinate’s YouTube channel and will soon be available on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. New episodes will be released on a regular basis.

"India is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and is leading in several key sectors. This presents a wealth of opportunities for investors," said Santosh Joseph, CEO, Germinate Investor Services.