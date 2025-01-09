Italy's biometric rule to increase Schengen visa travel costs for Indians

From January 11, 2025, Italy will mandate biometric fingerprinting for all long-term Schengen visa applicants. This includes those applying for employment, study, family reunification, and investment purposes.

“Following the entry into force of Decree-Law 145/2024, as of January 11, 2025, it will be mandatory to collect the fingerprints of applicants for both Schengen visas (type C) and national entry visas (type D). Applicants will, therefore, be required to appear in person when submitting their visa application,” the Italian Embassy confirmed in a statement.

Schengen Visa (Type C) is a short-term visa allowing individuals to stay in Italy or other Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Uses:

Tourism

Business meetings

Visiting family or friends

Attending conferences or short courses

Duration: Maximum stay of 90 days within any 180-day period.

Key Features:

Valid across all 27 Schengen countries.

Cannot be extended beyond 90 days unless in exceptional circumstances.

Application Requirements:

Valid passport with at least two blank pages.

Travel insurance covering a minimum of €30,000.

Proof of accommodation and sufficient financial means.

Flight reservations or travel itinerary.

National Entry Visa (Type D) for Italy is a long-term visa for individuals planning to stay in Italy for more than 90 days.

Uses:

Employment

Study

Family reunification

Residency

Duration: Typically valid for 3–12 months, depending on the purpose of the stay.

Key Features:

Allows entry to Italy for a specific purpose.

Requires the holder to apply for a residence permit (Permesso di Soggiorno) within eight days of arrival.

Not valid for stays in other Schengen countries, except for transit or short visits.

Application Requirements:

Visa application form and passport with at least two blank pages.

Relevant supporting documents, such as a work contract or university admission letter.

Proof of financial means and accommodation.

Travel insurance for the duration of the stay.

The new requirement extends to long-term visas

The fingerprinting process, already a requirement for short-term visas, is now extended to cover long-term visas. Applicants must visit the nearest Italian embassy or consulate to provide their fingerprints in person. This data will be valid for 59 months, meaning applicants will not need to repeat the process for subsequent visa applications within this period.

Cost and logistical challenges

While the fingerprinting process itself is brief, lasting only a few minutes, it poses logistical challenges:

Increased travel costs: Applicants may need to travel long distances to reach Italian consular offices.

Potential income loss: Time off work for appointments could lead to lost earnings.

Higher administrative burden: Booking appointments and organising travel add to the complexities of the visa process.

Students and workers are expected to feel the impact significantly. Many international students will need to schedule separate appointments for fingerprinting, adding to the list of bureaucratic hurdles they already face.

Existing issues with consular appointments

Reports suggest that Italian consulates in high-demand regions often experience long waiting times for visa appointments. This raises concerns about delays and disruptions, particularly for students and professionals planning to travel within tight timelines.

Exemptions and existing rules

Certain groups remain exempt from the new rule, including:

Children under 12.

Individuals physically unable to provide fingerprints.

Government officials travelling on official duties.

Since 2015, biometric data collection—including 10 fingerprints and a photograph—has been mandatory for all Schengen visa applicants. The updated policy adds long-term visa holders to this requirement, emphasising security measures while introducing additional steps for applicants.

Impact on international students

Students are already grappling with challenges linked to Italy’s administrative processes. A report by University Living titled *“From Enrolment to Accommodation: Unlocking Italy’s Education System”* notes:

Delays in visa and permit processing, potentially disrupting academic schedules.

Complex paperwork for enrolment, accommodation, and visa renewals.

This new rule is expected to further complicate the visa application process for many students seeking opportunities in Italy.