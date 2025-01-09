Drive home your dream car: Find hidden deals & best loan rates by banks

Looking to drive home your dream car without draining your savings? While car prices might be on the rise, banks are competing to offer attractive auto loan rates this new year- from zero processing fees to special festival discounts. To assist in this process, we have compiled a comprehensive list of new car loan rates and charges from 18 leading banks.

New car loan rates and charges

UCO Bank offers interest rates of 8.45 per cent onwards, translating to EMIs of Rs 10,246 onwards for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of 5 years. The bank does not charge a processing fee.

Union Bank of India offers interest rates of 8.70 per cent to 10.45 per cent, resulting in EMIs ranging from Rs 10,307 to Rs 10,735 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is NIL.

Canara Bank offers interest rates of 8.70 per cent to 12.70 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,307 and Rs 11,300 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh for a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. However, processing fees is 100% waived off from 1.09.2024 to 31.12.2024 for its Retail Loan Festival.

Punjab National Bank offers interest rates of 8.75 per cent to 10.60 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,319 and Rs 10,772 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is up to 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

Bank of Baroda offers interest rates of 9.00 per cent to 12.70 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,379 and Rs 11,300 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is up to Rs 750.

Bank of India offers interest rates of 8.85 per cent to 12.10 per cent, translating to EMIs of between Rs 10,343 and Rs 11,148 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

State Bank of India offers interest rates of 9.10 per cent to 10.15 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,403 and Rs 10,660 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is NIL.