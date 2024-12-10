LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme: Check eligibility & how to apply

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a scholarship scheme- Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme 2024- for students from economically weaker families.

The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme 2024 is open to students enrolled in government or private universities. It also extends to students pursuing technical and vocational courses at industrial training institutes and centres affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), as well as integrated courses after the 12th grade. The last date to apply for this scholarship scheme is December 22, 2024.

Eligibility criteria for the scholarship:

General scholarship

Academic qualifications: Candidate must have passed 10th and 12th standard exams, vocational/diploma with at least 60 per cent marks in the academic years 2021-22, 2022-23, or 2023-24.

Family income: The family income should not exceed Rs 250,000 per annum.

Course of study: The candidate should be willing to pursue higher education in fields such as medicine, engineering, graduation, integrated courses, diploma courses, or vocational courses.

Institution type: The candidate must study in a government-recognised college, institute, or in courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Special scholarship for girl child

Only for female candidates pursuing higher studies in intermediate/vocational/diploma courses after 10th standard.

Academic qualifications: Must have scored at least 60 per cent in Class-10 exams.

Family income: The family income must not exceed Rs 250,000 per annum. However, in cases where the woman is the sole earner (widow/single mother/unmarried), the family income limit can be Rs 400,000 per annum.

Institution type: The candidate must study in government-recognised colleges, institutes, or ITI courses for 2 years.

Exclusions: This scholarship is not applicable for post-graduate students.

What is the scholarship amount?

General Scholarship

A scholarship of Rs 40,000 per year will be awarded to selected students pursuing higher education in the field of medicine (MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS). This amount will be paid in two instalments of Rs 20,000 each annually, for the duration of the course, subject to eligibility.

A scholarship of Rs 30,000 per year will be awarded to selected students pursuing higher education in the field of engineering (BE, BTECH, BArch). This amount will be paid in two instalments of Rs 15,000 each annually, for the duration of the course, subject to eligibility.

A scholarship of Rs 20,000 per year will be awarded to selected students pursuing higher education in graduation (any discipline), integrated courses, diploma courses, or other equivalent courses, vocational courses through government-recognised colleges/institutes, or courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The scholarship will be paid in two instalments of Rs 10,000 each annually, for the duration of the course, subject to eligibility.

Special scholarship for girl child

A scholarship of Rs 15,000 per year will be awarded to selected girl child students after Class 10, for pursuing higher education in intermediate/10+2 pattern, vocational or diploma courses through government-recognised colleges/institutions, or courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for two years. The scholarship will be paid in two instalments of Rs 7,500 each annually, for the duration of the course, subject to eligibility.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted online through the link provided on the homepage at www.licindia.in.

After submitting the online application, candidates will receive an acknowledgment email at the address they provided.

Any further communication will be sent by the divisional office mentioned in the acknowledgment email.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they provide a correct email address and contact number for future correspondence, if necessary.

For more details, candidates can refer to the document ‘instructions to candidates for online submission of application for GJF Scholarship Scheme 2022-23.’