69% appreciation in 6 yrs: Peripheries of Bengaluru, Noida top prime areas

The trend is particularly evident in Bengaluru's Gunjur, which saw a staggering 69% increase in residential property prices from Rs 5,030 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 8,500 per sq. ft. in the third quarter of 2024. In comparison, the prime area of Thannisandra Main Road, just a short distance away, witnessed a 62% increase in the same period. " In NCR's peripheral Noida Expressway, average residential prices rose 66% in last six years – from Rs 5,075 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 8,400 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024. Prime area Raj Nagar Extension saw 55% growth in this period – from INR 3,260 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 5,050 per sq. ft in Q3 2024. However, this is by no means a uniform trend. For instance, the prime area of Dwarka Expressway in Delhi saw a significant 93% jump in average residential prices – from Rs 5,359 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 10,350 per sq. ft. in Q3," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group. Over the past six years, peripheral areas across India's top cities have outpaced prime locations in terms of housing price appreciation, according to the latest findings from real estate consultancy firm ANAROCK Research.

Overall, average residential prices have been rising across cities in the last six years. Many peripheral areas in the top cities outshone prime areas because their scope of price appreciation was higher than in prime areas; the latter already saw appreciable price growth in previous years. Also, improved connectivity and overall development in many peripheral areas have boosted their liveability.

City-Wise Price Growth: Periphery vs Prime Areas

The ANAROCK study reveals that, across several cities, peripheral areas have experienced higher price growth than their prime counterparts. Below are some highlights from the survey:

Bengaluru:

Gunjur (Periphery): 69% price rise

Thannisandra Main Road (Prime): 62% price rise

Devanahalli (Periphery): 49% price rise

Electronic City (Prime): 38% price rise

NCR:

Noida Expressway (Periphery): 66% price rise

Raj Nagar Extension (Prime): 55% price rise

Dwarka Expressway (Prime): 93% price rise

MMR:

Panvel (Periphery): 58% price rise

Worli (Prime): 37% price rise

Virar (Periphery): 58% price rise

Lower Parel (Prime): 49% price rise

Pune:

Wagholi (Periphery): 37% price rise

Wakad (Prime): 27% price rise

Hyderabad:

Kompalli (Periphery): 49% price rise

Gachibowli (Prime): 86% price rise

Key Factors Driving the Surge in Peripheries

The shift toward peripheral areas has been largely driven by the availability of land, which has allowed developers to construct larger, more luxurious residential projects. These areas, once considered far-flung, are now seen as more accessible due to enhanced connectivity, with new expressways and metro lines improving commuting options.

The rise in prices for peripheral areas is not a uniform phenomenon across all cities, however. For instance, Gachibowli in Hyderabad saw a massive 86% price increase over the last six years, driven by the rising popularity of its tech and commercial hubs. In contrast, prime areas like Raj Nagar Extension in NCR saw comparatively lower growth, despite its popularity. Price Growth Across Major Cities City-Wise Trends: Peripheries vs Prime Locations “The COVID-19 pandemic also played a pivotal role in this trend,” said Kumar. “As more people sought larger homes with green spaces, the appeal of peripheral areas surged, with developers offering homes that cater to these demands.”

NCR: The Noida Expressway’s peripheral areas led the charge with a 66% rise in residential prices, while prime locations like Raj Nagar Extension saw 55% growth, and Dwarka Expressway recorded an impressive 93% increase. NCR’s peripheral area Sohna saw price growth of 43% - from Rs 4,120 per sq. ft. (2019) to Rs 5,900 per sq. ft. (Q3 2024) while prime area New Gurugram saw prices appreciate by 59% in the same period.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): Panvel and Virar in the periphery saw 58% growth each, while prime spots like Worli and Lower Parel recorded slower price increases of 37% and 49%, respectively.

Pune: Wagholi, an area on the city’s outskirts, saw a 37% price hike, while prime area Wakad only saw a 27% increase.

Kolkata: Madhyamgram on the periphery saw a price increase of 43%, while prime Joka saw a significant 51% increase.