Stocks to Watch on Dec 10: Vi, Metropolis, MapmyIndia, TaMo, LIC, PFC

Stocks to Watch on December 10, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:31 AM, were trading higher by 19.4 points at 24,714. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex shed 200.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 81,508.46. Similarly, on the NSE, Nifty50 settled at 24,619, down 58.80 points, or 0.24 per cent, from its previous close.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus today (December 10, 2024):

Vodafone Idea (Vi): The board of Vi has approved a proposal to raise Rs 1,980 crore from entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group PLC through a preferential issue. The board of Vi has approved a proposal to raise Rs 1,980 crore from entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group PLC through a preferential issue. Vi will issue shares to Vodafone Group entities Omega Telecom Holdings and Usha Martin Telematics worth up to Rs 1,280 crore and Rs 700 crore, respectively. The issuance will involve 1.75 billion equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue price will be Rs 11.28 per share.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company's board approved the acquisition of specialised cancer diagnostics player Core Diagnostics, valuing Core at Rs 246.8 crore.

C.E. Info Systems: The parent firm of MapmyIndia has scrapped plans to invest in a firm being set up by its outgoing CEO after receiving investor feedback, with its shares closing 16 per cent higher. The parent firm of MapmyIndia has scrapped plans to invest in a firm being set up by its outgoing CEO after receiving investor feedback, with its shares closing 16 per cent higher. CE Info Systems had said that CEO Rohan Verma would establish a mapping services firm that caters to customers directly after stepping down, with the former set to pick up a 10 per cent stake in the new entity and invest an additional $4.13 million.

Tata Motors: The company has hiked prices of vehicles across all segments by 3 per cent.

Hyundai Motor: The company is planning to install nearly 600 fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next seven years, focusing on “key highways and major cities”.

More From This Section

Steel stocks: The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is taking a close look at the steel ministry’s request to impose safeguard duty on certain steel products to tackle a sudden sharp rise in the import of alloy from China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Japan, among other nations.

LIC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Bima Sakhi Yojana, an initiative of the state-owned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Bima Sakhi Yojana, an initiative of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) that aims to enroll 100,000 Bima Sakhi in 12 months to financially empower women.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): The company raised Rs 6,252 crore on Monday through the issuance of bonds with different maturities. The company raised Rs 3,200 crore via 15-year bonds at a coupon of 7.11 per cent and Rs 3,052 crore via 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.10 per cent.

Tata Power: On its Investor Day on December 6, Tata Power clarified its five-year strategy. On its Investor Day on December 6, Tata Power clarified its five-year strategy. Tata Power wants to be an end-to-end power solutions company with a presence across the energy chain from generation to distribution to trading, and from solar manufacturing to solar utility at scale and rooftop EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction).

Adani Ports: The centre has allowed Adani Krishnapatnam Port, owned and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), in Andhra Pradesh to import petroleum into India up to March 1, 2026. The port has been allowed to import petroleum by sea from August 28, 2024, till March 1, 2026, in the public interest, according to the notification by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Adani Group stocks: The group will invest over Rs 7.5 trillion ($88.53 billion) in various sectors such as renewable energy and cement in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports, said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nomura believes that the Adani Group is the most attractive among other investment-grade (IG) corporates in India as the other corporates are comparatively expensive.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The company bagged an order worth Rs 634 crore for the maintenance of the Akash Missile System, telescopic sights for guns, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, test stations, spares, services, etc. With these orders, The company bagged an order worth Rs 634 crore for the maintenance of the Akash Missile System, telescopic sights for guns, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, test stations, spares, services, etc. With these orders, BEL has accumulated orders totaling Rs 8,828 crore in the current financial year.

NHPC: The company's board will consider a revised borrowing plan for raising debt during FY25, including raising funds through the issuance of bonds up to Rs 2,600 crore in one or more tranches via private placement as part of the borrowing plan for FY25 in a meeting on December 12.

Torrent Power: The company completed its Rs 3,500 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). As per the filing, the QIP was subscribed 4x the size of the issue (receiving bids of about Rs. 14,000 crore) against the base issue from a mix of international and domestic investors. The entire issue was placed with marquee long only investors such as SBI MF, Capital Group, SBI Pension, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Norges Bank, and Amundi.

JSW Steel: The company reported consolidated crude steel production for November at 23.23 lakh tonnes, up 5 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Indian operations' production was higher by 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with capacity utilisation for November at 94 per cent for Indian operations.