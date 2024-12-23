Indians can travel to Malaysia without a visa for 30 days until Dec 2026

Indian travelers have been pivotal to Malaysia’s tourism industry, with over 735,000 arrivals from India recorded in 2019, before the pandemic. Following the introduction of the visa exemption, Malaysia witnessed a remarkable surge in Indian tourists, surpassing one million arrivals this year. From January to November 2024, Indian tourist arrivals reached 1,009,114, compared to 587,703 during the same period in 2023 and 686,338 in 2019. This marks a 47% increase over 2019 and a staggering 71.7% rise over the previous year.

Under the visa exemption policy, which began on December 1, 2023, Indian nationals can stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days by presenting a return flight ticket and proof of sufficient funds for their stay, either in the form of a bank statement or credit cards, upon arrival.