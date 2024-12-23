Indians can travel to Malaysia without a visa for 30 days until Dec 2026

Malaysia has officially extended its visa exemption for Indian nationals until December 31, 2026, allowing them to visit the country without a visa for up to 30 days. This announcement was made by Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, the Secretary-General of the Home Ministry, who emphasized that the extension aligns with Malaysia's 2025 ASEAN chairmanship and the preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.
The visa liberalization plan, initially introduced in 2023, aims to enhance tourism and stimulate economic growth. A similar exemption has also been granted to Chinese nationals, signaling Malaysia's commitment to attracting more visitors from key markets.
Currently, two airlines operate flights between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur.
Under the visa exemption policy, which began on December 1, 2023, Indian nationals can stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days by presenting a return flight ticket and proof of sufficient funds for their stay, either in the form of a bank statement or credit cards, upon arrival.Key things to know:
Indian travelers have been pivotal to Malaysia’s tourism industry, with over 735,000 arrivals from India recorded in 2019, before the pandemic. Following the introduction of the visa exemption, Malaysia witnessed a remarkable surge in Indian tourists, surpassing one million arrivals this year. From January to November 2024, Indian tourist arrivals reached 1,009,114, compared to 587,703 during the same period in 2023 and 686,338 in 2019. This marks a 47% increase over 2019 and a staggering 71.7% rise over the previous year.
- Indian passport holders can visit Malaysia without a visa from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2026. This visa-free entry allows for a stay of up to 30 days per visit.
-
To enter Malaysia, Indian passport holders must:
- Have a passport valid for at least six months
- Have confirmed return or onward flight tickets within 30 days of arrival
- Have a confirmed hotel booking with payment
- Have sufficient financial provisions, such as at least 50 USD per day
- Complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at the JIM portal
- Other requirements include:
- Undergoing final profiling by Malaysian Immigration upon arrival
- Having a birth certificate for minor applicants, along with a copy of the parent's passports
- Travelers for work or other purposes need to obtain the appropriate visa before entering Malaysia.
- The validity of a Malaysia visa for Indians depends on the type of visa issued. For example, business visas are typically valid for up to 30 days, while work visas can be valid for up to two years.