All-inclusive 1-way fares from Rs 1499: Xmas discount offer from Akasa Air

Akasa Air has announced its special Christmas Sale offering discounts on fares across its domestic and international network, where fliers can enjoy all-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from Rs 1,499 on domestic routes.

The sale is valid for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares on bookings made between 24 December 2024 and 26 December 2024, for travel starting from 7 January 2025. It applies to non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s network and covers both one-way and round-trip tickets.

Users can avail discounts of up to 25% on the basic fare for flight bookings on international sectors using the promo code HOLIDAY25.

Bookings can be made through all channels, including the Akasa Air website - www.akasaair.com, mobile app, and travel partners.

Whether flying internationally or domestically, Akasa Air ensures a world-class experience with its modern fleet, affordable pricing, and commitment to comfort and punctuality. Whether it’s a family holiday, a solo retreat, or a spontaneous adventure, this thoughtfully curated sale is designed to make customers’ travel dreams a reality at affordable prices.

Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple industry-first and customer-friendly offerings. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go.

Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha.

Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo, based on their weight.

Akasa Air offers over 25+ ancillary products to deliver on its promise of exceptional customer service such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat and Akasa Holidays which offer personalization.