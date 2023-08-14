MF tracker: Most bought and sold large, mid and small-cap stocks in July

After a dampened May 2023, inflows into Indian equity mutual funds more than doubled in June 2023 and continued into July.

Equity oriented funds continued to witness net inflows in July, marking it the 29th consecutive month of net inflows. The segment witnessed net inflows of Rs 7,625.96 crore in July and were largely driven by five new NFOs, which cumulatively collected net assets worth Rs 3,011 crore.

"The drop in net inflow in July from June could be attributed to some investors booking profit with markets trading near all time highs. Some investors would have also chosen to stay on the sidelines and wait for some rationalization to set in before they invest," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

The sharp rally in the mid and small cap segments has caught investor fancy. Categories like mid and small cap has received significant flows during the month.

Given the more widespread rally, investors also chose to invest in funds with substantial allocation across market segments and hence categories such as Multicap Fund and Large & Midcap Fund also found favour among investors. "The appeal of these funds is that they invest across markets segment large, mid and small cap. While large cap provide stability, mid and small cap provides kicker to the portfolio. Hence they provide the benefit to capitalize on investment opportunities across market segments through one fund," said Srivastava.

Large caps:



Large cap-oriented categories witnessed net outflows since this segment has delivered a good performance in recent times and has provided investors a good profit booking opportunity.



In the large-cap space, UPL, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Tata Power Company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd were the most bought, showed a report by ICICI Securities.







Mid caps:







Data compiled by ICICI Securities



In the mid-cap space, IIFL Finance, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Vodafone Indea, JSW Energy, Prestige Estate Projects, Indus Towers, Steel Authority of India were among the most bought stocks. Eicher Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, Mankind Pharma, and Varun Beverages were the most sold, noted the report.





Small cap:







In the small cap space, Borosil, BSE, Tanla Platforms, The Karnataka Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, Piramal Pharma and Glenmark Life Scienes were among the most bought while Action Construction Equipment, Hindustan Construction Company, Electrosteel Castings, Dreamfolks Services, IDFC, RBL Bank, Granules India, Happest Mind Technologies and Intellect Design Arena were the most sold.

PolyCab India, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Sun TV Network, Max Healthcare Institute, Tata Chemical were among the most sold in the mid cap space.

Source: ACE MF, Note: Largecaps/Midcaps/Smallcaps as defined by AMFI. Socks above |50 crores holding were considered



Top buys for SBI AMC in July 2023 were LTIMindtree, Indiamart Intermesh, Ptronet LNG, Shriram Finance, Max Finance Services, Biocon, CAMS, United Breweries and The Federal Aeronautics.





Top purchases for HDFC AMC in July include Eris Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, ACC, Pidilite Industries, HDFC Bank, SRF, LTIMindtree among others. Top buys for ICICI Prudential AMC in July were Route Mobile, Intellect Design Arena, Prestige Estate Projects, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, JK Cement, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Service, Firstscourse, Orient Electric, Persistent Systems.

For Nippon AMC, Amara Raja Batteries, Birlasoft, Hero MotoCorp, KFin Technologies, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Colgate-Palmolive, Info Edge, Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the most bought in July.