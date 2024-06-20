Midlife financial planning: Buy deferred annuity plan for assured income

In a recent master circular on life insurance, the industry regulator allowed partial withdrawal from deferred pension plans for specified reasons, such as higher education or marriage of a child, purchase or construction of a house, or treatment of major illnesses. The withdrawal, which will be permitted only three times during a plan’s tenure, cannot exceed 25 per cent of the total premiums paid on the date of partial withdrawal.

Experts say the flexibility to access accumulated savings will make it easier for customers to go for a deferred annuity plan. "Allowing customers to dip into their accumulated savings gives them the comfort that in the event of specific life events, their pension plan can be used as a safety net," says Srinivas Balasubramanian, chief of product, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.



This facility comes with a small drawback. Some people may exercise it even without an emergency. They will end up depleting their retirement corpus.

How the plans work





There are two types of annuity plans: Immediate and deferred. In an immediate annuity, the income (payout from the plan) begins right away. In a deferred annuity, it starts after a gap (called the deferment period).

Deferred annuity plans also have variants. One is the single pay variant where the customer pays a lump sum and gets a pension for a lifetime after a chosen deferment period.



The other is a regular pay or a limited pay deferred annuity. A person who is 45 years old may pay the premium for 10 years, remain invested for another five years, and then start getting a pension for lifetime from age 60.

There are variants like single life where only one person receives the pension for lifetime. In the joint life option, the annuitant gets a pension for her lifetime and then the spouse gets it for theirs.

Without and with return of premium options also exit. In the latter, after the person who bought the annuity and the spouse pass away, the premium is returned to their nominee.



Lock-in return

Deferred annuity plans are simple products that people can relate to easily. “One concern for people approaching retirement is how they will replace their salary or income with another form of reliable cash flow. Deferred annuity plans allow them to do so,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA).





Annuities offer protection against market volatility and interest-rate fluctuations. Buyers get to know upfront the guaranteed income they will get after retirement.

“The rate of interest gets locked in at the time of purchase. Reinvestment risk gets eliminated, providing financial security and peace of mind during retirement,” says Balasubramanian.



The ability to lock in the rate of return for the long term is significant. “While the return from these plans may not seem high currently, it could appear so after 30-40 years if interest rates decline over the long term, as is likely,” says Vivek Jain, head of investments business, Policybazaar.com.

Only an annuity plan allows investors to lock in the rate of return for life. “Even with government bonds, you can lock in the rate for 40-50 years at the most. If you live beyond that period, you will face reinvestment risk,” says Raghaw.

Inflation

One drawback of these plans is that the payout from them remains constant. Inflation will gradually erode the purchasing capacity of the amount as the years go by.



Liquidity will also remain an issue. “If you need the money that you have put into these plans back during the deferment period, you will find it difficult. You may lose a considerable portion of the premiums paid if you surrender,” says Raghaw. While the partial withdrawal facility (and loan against these plans) will take care of this issue partially, it will not solve it entirely.

One possible downside of these plans is that if you calculate the returns (assuming a hypothetical date when the annuitant dies), the internal rate of return may not appear high. However, it must be remembered that a guaranteed return, and that too for lifetime, doesn’t go hand in hand with a high rate.



Points to heed

Ascertain your cash flow requirements. “There is no easy way out of these plans once you have entered them, so go for them only if there is a very low probability that you will need the money invested in them,” says Raghaw.

Ensure that the plan meets your needs. You must be able to pay the premiums for the required period. Also, the age at which payout begin must align with the start of your retirement.

Those with a financially dependent spouse must go for the joint life annuity option. If you wish to pass on some wealth to your heirs, go for the return of premium option, though that will reduce the payouts you get.