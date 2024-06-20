Deadline to documents: What you must know about visa application process

India was the third country after China and Turkey in terms of number of Schengen area visa applications this summer, said the European Commission about a passport stamp that allows visa-free travel to over 29 countries in the continent.

Getting a visa should be a priority when you plan a foreign trip. “Visa applications tend to take a long time to process, often due to high demand and bureaucratic inefficiencies,” says Abheek Anand, a businessman in Delhi who will travel to California later this year. “Many countries require extensive documentation, which can be cumbersome and confusing for us applicants. Moreover, some countries have high rejection rates for visa applications from India, which can be discouraging for travellers.”

ALSO READ: US July 2024 visa bulletin: Big leaps for Indians in Green Card category “Visa fees and associated costs (such as travel to consulates and service fees) can be prohibitively expensive. Getting an appointment for a visa interview can be difficult due to limited slots, especially during peak travel seasons,” says Amita Shroff, a fashion designer in Mumbai and who travels abroad often.

“Planning early for the visa process is vital. The pandemic has changed international travel trends significantly, making early planning essential for a smooth experience,” says Yummi Talwar, chief operating officer for South Asia at VFS Global, a visa and consular services outsourcing and technology company. “High demand for travel affects the availability of visa appointments and the speed of visa decisions. Applying early also increases the chances of getting a timely decision. This is very important during the peak travel seasons, when embassies and consulates receive many applications."



Canada, Singapore, Japan and New Zealand are praised for processing visas quickly and being relatively liberal. And then, there are countries where the process is challenging. The United States has rigorous requirements, long waiting times for appointments, and high rejection rates. The United Kingdom (UK) has a complex visa application process that requires extensive documentation and high fees. Schengen area countries, Australia and China too are strict and require extensive documentation.

“From determining the appropriate visa type to gathering the necessary documentation, there are several key factors to consider before embarking on an overseas journey,” says Manoj Dharmani, chief executive officer of DUDigital Global, which offers services for visa processing.



“Common visa categories include tourist, business, student, and visit visas. Typical document requirements include a valid passport, recent photographs adhering to visa specifications, travel itineraries, hotel bookings, bank statements, Income Tax returns, employment proof, and potentially a letter of invitation with a copy of the host's passport for visits to family or friends.”

The time a country takes to process a visa application depends on volume and seasonal demand. A visa for Dubai may be processed in two or three days and that for Georgia could take up to five days. The US, UK, Schengen area countries, Canada, Australia and China requires visa application at least a month in advance.







ALSO READ: Germany opens door: New visa scheme offers job seekers a year to find work People who need to travel urgently can opt for priority visa. Neeta Nair applied for such a visa when she had to travel from Delhi to the UK where her elder sister died. “Luckily UK gives you a visa within 24 hours if you escalate it to the Super Priority category which costs Rs 100,000. They will give it within 72 hours if it’s a priority visa which costs Rs 50,000.”

As many as 43 countries offered visa on arrival for Indians as of March 13, according to the Passport Index. The European Union has a new ‘cascade’ system that allows Indians to obtain a long-term, multi-entry Schengen visa valid for two years after having lawfully used two Schengen visas within the previous three years. The two-year visa can then be extended to five years. US visa rules in 2024 for Indian nationals remain largely unchanged. Singapore’s visa policy for Indian nationals remains consistent with previous years. Dubai tourist’s visa has been increased to 60 days from 30 days.



People without a stable job or clear financial resources might be seen as potential over-stayers. Young, single applicants without strong ties to their home country may face higher scrutiny due to concerns about their likelihood to return. People who have previously violated immigration laws, overstayed visas, or had visa applications denied are often viewed with caution, says Dharmani. A visa applicant with a criminal record is likely to be rejected.

Doctors, engineers and information technology specialists are typically granted tourist visas easily. Businesspeople that can show significant ties to their home country and sufficient financial resources are also viewed favourably. Retirees with a stable pension and financial resources and a clear itinerary have high acceptance rates as well.



What should an Indian bear in mind before applying for a visa? Ensure you have sufficient funds to cover your travel expenses, including accommodation, transportation, meals, and any other planned activities,” says Shikhar Aggarwal, managing director of BLS International, an outsourcing and technology company that provides visa processing services.





"Some countries may require proof of financial stability as part of the visa application process. Consider purchasing travel insurance that includes coverage for medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and other unforeseen events. Some countries may require proof of travel insurance as part of the visa application."




