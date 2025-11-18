New Income Tax Act from April 2026; ITR forms will be ready by January

- All the different forms applicable under the Income Tax Act, like TDS quarterly return form and ITR forms, are being reworked
- Directorate of Systems is working with the tax policy division to make the forms taxpayer-friendly.
- The Income Tax Act, 2025 will come into effect from next financial year, beginning April 1, 2026.
- The new Act will make tax laws simple and reduce wordage in the legislation making it easy to understand.
- The new legislation does not impose any new tax rate
- New ACT has only simplified the language, which was required for understanding the complex income tax laws.
- The new law removes redundant provisions and archaic language and reduces the number of sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536 and the number of chapters from 47 to 23.
- The number of words has been reduced from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh in the new law
- It has introduced 39 new tables and 40 new formulas, replacing the dense text of the 1961 law, to enhance clarity.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app