Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New Income Tax Act from April 2026; ITR forms will be ready by January

New Income Tax Act from April 2026; ITR forms will be ready by January

The intent of the department is to keep the I-T Return forms simple to ease compliance under the new law, which replaces the six-decade old Income Tax Act, 1961

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
The Income Tax Act, 2025, passed by Parliament on August 12, replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act of 1961
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taxpayers will soon get a first look at the compliance framework under India’s new income-tax regime. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will notify the revised Income Tax Return (ITR) forms and rules under the Income Tax Act, 2025 by January, giving businesses and individuals sufficient time to adjust before the new law takes effect on April 1, 2026, CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal said on Monday.
 
Speaking after inaugurating the Taxpayers’ Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), Agrawal said the department is “in the process of designing forms and rules” and intends to keep them simple, streamlined and taxpayer-friendly. The Directorate of Systems is currently reworking all compliance formats — including ITR forms and quarterly TDS forms — in collaboration with the tax policy division. Once cleared by the law ministry, they will be placed before Parliament.
 
The Income Tax Act, 2025, passed by Parliament on August 12, replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act of 1961 and represents the most significant overhaul of India’s direct tax law in recent history. While the new legislation does not change tax rates, it aims to reduce complexity, modernise language and eliminate obsolete provisions that have accumulated over the years.
 
The scale of simplification is substantial.
 
The number of sections has been cut from 819 to 536
 
Chapters reduced from 47 to 23
 
Word count nearly halved from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh
 
Dense text has been replaced with 39 tables and 40 formulas to make computation clearer and more transparent
 
For taxpayers, especially individuals, small businesses and financial professionals who navigate multiple forms, the biggest relief may come from simplified return filing formats, clearer definitions and fewer ambiguities.
 
While rates remain unchanged, the new Act aims to reduce disputes, standardise interpretation and make compliance more predictable. With forms expected by January, financial planners will have a three-month window to update systems, processes and advisory frameworks ahead of the next financial year.
 
Bottom line: No new taxes — but a cleaner, lighter, easier law. For taxpayers and advisers, early preparation will be essential as India transitions to its first modernised income-tax code in over 60 years.
 
Key points: 
  • All the different forms applicable under the Income Tax Act, like TDS quarterly return form and ITR forms, are being reworked
  • Directorate of Systems is working with the tax policy division to make the forms taxpayer-friendly.
  • The Income Tax Act, 2025 will come into effect from next financial year, beginning April 1, 2026. 
  • The new Act will make tax laws simple and reduce wordage in the legislation making it easy to understand.
  • The new legislation does not impose any new tax rate 
  • New ACT has only simplified the language, which was required for understanding the complex income tax laws.
  • The new law removes redundant provisions and archaic language and reduces the number of sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536 and the number of chapters from 47 to 23.
  • The number of words has been reduced from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh in the new law
  • It has introduced 39 new tables and 40 new formulas, replacing the dense text of the 1961 law, to enhance clarity.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rigorous due diligence key when buying property via bank e-auctions

Does illness contracted after taking insurance affects claim or renewal?

Pensioners to lose DA and pay benefits? Govt fact-checks viral message

SBI mCASH to shut down on Nov 30: How customers can send money after that

From Nvidia to TSMC, world's chasing AI, India isn't - and that may pay off

Topics :Income Tax filing

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story