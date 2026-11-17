Non-resident Indians (NRIs) working as seafarers can use an employment contract or a Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) as address proof to open a National Pension System (NPS) Tier I account, following a relaxation in Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements by the pension regulator.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has eased document rules to address difficulties faced by seafarers who may not have conventional overseas residential address documents while working on ships.

In a circular released last week, the regulator said NRIs with a seafarer work profile were “finding it difficult to provide overseas address proof at the time of onboarding into NPS”.

The revised rules allow regulated entities to accept either of two alternative documents as Proof of Address (PoA), making it easier for eligible seafarers to complete the account-opening process. Which documents can NRI seafarers submit? Under the amended provisions, NRIs with a seafarer work profile can submit either of the following documents as address proof while opening an NPS Tier I account. Valid employment contract: Seafarers joining a fresh contract can submit a valid employment agreement with their employer or shipping company. Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC): They can also submit their CDC, provided the disembarkation stamp or record is not more than six months old.

The regulator has directed all regulated entities, including Points of Presence (PoPs), Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and the NPS Trust, to accept either of these documents for eligible subscribers. This is a specific relaxation for seafarers and does not extend the alternative documentation facility to all NRI or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) subscribers. Which address can seafarers provide? PFRDA has also clarified the address requirement for seafarers who are currently onboard a ship. Such subscribers can provide either the overseas address of their employer or their Indian residential address as their current address. This is significant because seafarers may spend extended periods at sea and may not have a conventional overseas residential address that can be supported through standard documents.

The relaxation is intended to facilitate verification of their employment and non-resident status while allowing them to complete NPS onboarding. When do the revised NPS KYC rules apply? The revised provisions came into effect on November 13, the date on which PFRDA issued the circular. The amendment modifies the KYC requirements prescribed under the regulator's circular dated 2 December 2025, which covered identity and address proof, along with Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) requirements for NRI and OCI subscribers. However, the latest circular does not change the broader KYC framework for these subscribers. PFRDA has clarified that all other provisions of its 2 December 2025 circular and the Master Circular on KYC/AML/CFT dated 25 September 2025 will remain unchanged.