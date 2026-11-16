Large and midcap funds: Don't chase Oct's inflows, focus on long-term goals

Amitabh Ranjan, 56, a senior executive with a public sector company in Delhi, has been investing in mutual funds for almost two decades now. He runs four systematic investment plans (SIPs) and checks the monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) as closely as his portfolio statement.

When the October 2026 numbers came out, he was struck by the fact that large and midcap funds had received inflows worth ₹8,484.23 crore. From January to September, the category had averaged ₹3,921 crore a month. The category’s funds have gained 6.6 per cent over the past month. Ranjan is curious to know what has caused the spike and whether this is a good time to invest in the category.

Why inflows have risen The category has become a core allo­cation. “It has attracted over ₹52,000 crore over the past year,” says Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.' A two-year time and price correction has eased valuations. “Larg­ecaps currently offer a relatively good margin of safety from a valuation perspective. Midcaps offer pockets of growth oppo­rtunities backed by earnings gro­wth,” says Nirav Karkera, head of research and fund manager, W by Groww. One source attributes the spike to an investment by a foreign portfolio investor. Balance stability and growth The category removes the need for separate largecap and midcap funds. “Pairing the stability of largecap sector leaders with the higher growth potential of midcaps offers a well-calibrated blend of both segments,” says Surana. He adds that standalone midcap funds carry valuation, liquidity and drawdown risks.

A strong pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) and economic formalisation have widened opportunities within the midcap segment, providing access to sizeable, high-quality businesses, many of which are unavailable among largecaps. While the minimum allocation of 35 per cent to each of the largecap and midcap segments enforces discipline, fund managers also have the flexibility to tilt allocation towards the segment that is more attractive. “Investors can rely on the fund manager’s expertise to balance largecap and midcap exposure based on market views and valuations,” says Manish Mehta, chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund. Rebalancing within a fund is also more cost- and

tax-efficient than rebalancing by investors using separate funds. Understand the risks Managers cannot exit midcaps completely when their prospects worsen. “Midcaps are characteristically more volatile than largecaps, making a reasonable degree of portfolio volatility unavoidable in these funds,” says Karkera. Mandatory largecap allocation can drag down returns when the segment moves sideways for a prolonged period. Check suitability Check whether these funds suit your needs instead of being influenced by recent inflows. Karkera considers these funds suitable for long-term investors seeking active equity management without high smallcap exposure. “It also suits those who are uncomfortable with pure midcap schemes and want balance,” says Mehta.