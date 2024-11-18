Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OECD report: India now accounts for 40% of international students in Canada

India has become the leading country of origin for international students in major higher education destinations such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
 India has become the leading country of origin for international students in major higher education destinations such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, according to recent data from the report titled 'International Migration Outlook 2024' by OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). 
India sends the most students to OECD countries: Canada, US, and UK See Highest Growth
 
Indian students now make up a significant portion of total international student flows in these countries, with 40% of all international students in Canada, and over 25% in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
 
This surge in Indian student migration has been a notable trend since 2019, with Indian nationals increasingly choosing these countries for higher education opportunities. 
 
In 2023, India topped the list of countries sending students to the three North American and European education hubs. The rise in Indian student migration can be attributed to a combination of factors, including improving access to international education, better scholarship opportunities, and a high demand for skilled professionals in sectors like technology, engineering, and business.
 
Canada attracted 40% of its international student population from India, maintaining its position as a top destination for Indian students. The United States and United Kingdom also saw Indian students make up over 25% of their international student body.

 Top 20 nationalities of international tertiary-level students enrolled in OECD countries, 2014 and 2022 
 
Students from China and India together account for a substantial portion of all international students in OECD countries, making up 20% and 12%, respectively.
 
Combined, these two countries represent about 32% of the total international student population in OECD nations. This demonstrates the dominance of these two countries in global higher education migration.
Other Major Source Countries:
 
After China and India, the next largest contributors to international student numbers in OECD countries are:
  • Viet Nam
  • Germany
  • France
 
Declining Chinese Presence in Australia and Japan
While India has emerged as the dominant source of international students for several Western countries, China continues to be the leading origin country for student flows to Australia and Japan. However, there has been a decline in the proportion of Chinese students in these countries since 2019.
 
In Australia, Chinese students made up about 30% of international student arrivals in 2023, a decline from previous years. Similarly, Japan also reported a decrease in the proportion of students from China. In both countries, other countries, particularly India, have seen a rise in student numbers.
First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

