'One India - One Ticket': IRCTC, DMRC, CRIS tie-up for 'seamless travel'

Indian Railways has partnered with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to promote 'One India - One Ticket', a government plan for integrated public transport.

The collaboration aims to improve the travel experience for railway and Metro passengers in Delhi/NCR.

The beta version of DMRC QR code–based ticket was launched on Wednesday, enabling main line railway passengers to book DMRC QR code tickets on the IRCTC website and Android version of mobile application. The full version launch is anticipated soon.

Key features of the new system include:

Advanced booking: Metro tickets can now be reserved up to 120 days in advance, aligning with Indian Railways' advance reservation period.

Extended validity: DMRC tickets will be valid for four days, offering flexibility to travellers.

Seamless integration: Railway passengers can book Delhi Metro tickets alongside their train tickets, either at the source or destination station within the Delhi/NCR region.

Flexible cancellations: The system allows for easy cancellations, enhancing user convenience.

Once the DMRC ticket is purchased by the railway passenger, one DMRC QR code per passenger will be printed/available in the electronic reservation slip of IRCTC.

“On the success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC, and Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC, in a joint statement.

“Currently, single journey tickets of Delhi Metro can only be booked on the day of travel with same-day validity. With this facility, the DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronised with Indian Railways’ Advance Reservation Period (ARP) allowing passengers to book even Metro tickets up to 120 days in advance,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

'One India - One Ticket' is expected to reduce queuing times at Metro stations and promote digitalisation in India's transportation sector.

