Pensioners aged 80 & above can submit annual life certificate in October

That time when retired government servants submit proof of their life to continue receiving pension is drawing close. The window opens on November 1 and closes on November 30. But pensioners, who are aged 80 years or above, can submit their life certificate or ‘Jeevan Pramaan Patra’ even in October also. The government has made a special provision for them under which they can submit the life certificate between October 1 and November 30. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is ‘Jeevan Pramaan Patra’? It is a digital life certificate for pensioners that is enabled by biometric authentication and based on Aadhaar. This Digital Life Certificate (DLC) is created for each pensioner using their Aadhaar number and biometric data. It works as a proof that the pensioner is alive.

More From This Section

What will happen if the life certificate is not submitted by November 30?

Pension will stop crediting from December onwards. And if a life certificate is not submitted for a period of three years or more, the pension will only resume after approval from the competent authority through the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) following necessary procedures.

Step-by-step guide for face authentication of the Digital Life Certificate using the Jeevan Pramaan app:

Download Aadhaar Face RD App

-- Download ‘Aadhaar Face RD’ from the Google Play store.

-- This app by UIDAI supports the back-end processes for the ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ application.

-- Ensure you download the latest supported version (3.6.3) of the Aadhaar Face RD app.

Operator authentication

-- Open the ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ app.

-- You will be redirected to the ‘operator authentication’ page.

-- Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and email address.

-- Tick the Aadhaar checkbox and click 'Submit'.

OTP verification

-- You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and email.

-- Enter the OTP to authenticate your contact details.

First face scan

-- After authentication, you will be prompted to enter your name as per Aadhaar.

-- The app will ask for camera access to scan your face.

-- Accept all the permissions to proceed.

Pensioner authentication



- After scanning your face, you will be taken to the pensioner authentication page.

- Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and optionally your email ID.

- Click 'Submit' and wait for another OTP on your mobile for verification.

Pensioner details

- After submitting the OTP, fill in the pensioner details.

- Name, type of pension, PPO number, Pension account number.

- Select your disbursing agency.

- Verify the required declarations and submit the form.

Final face scan

- You will be prompted for a second face scan for pensioner verification.

- Once the scan is completed, your Digital Life Certificate submission will be confirmed.

- You will receive the Pramaan ID and PPO number as an acknowledgement number on the mobile screen.