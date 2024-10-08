In 10th yr of launch, enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana touch 70 mn mark

The gross enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana have crossed the 7 crore mark, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority said on Tuesday.

This is the 10th year of the rollout of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The scheme was launched on May 9, 2015, to create a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, underprivileged and workers in the unorganised sector.

The total gross enrolments under the scheme have crossed 7 crore, with an enrolment of over 56 lakh members in the current financial year 2024-25, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.