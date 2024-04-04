How can I link my RuPay credit card on UPI? All your queries answered here

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has revealed new updates for the RuPay credit card on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. These features, which will be available by May 31, 2024, will make managing your RuPay credit card easier and more convenient. We have answered all your queries related to Rupay credit card on UPI.

Which all banks are currently live for Credit Card on UPI?



Currently, 16 banks are live to link RuPay Credit Card on UPI – Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Indian bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BOB Financial Ltd, SBI Cards, ICIC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank

Which apps have been enabled for linking Credit Card on UPI?



Currently, on BHIM, PhonePe, GPay, PayZapp, GoKIWI, Slice, Paytm, MobiKwik, BHIM PNB, Canara Ai1, Groww, Cred, ICICIiMobile, Jupiter, Samsung Wallet, Navi, Sriram Finance, FreeCharge, Amazon Pay, Fino Pay, Niyo Global, YesPay Next, Jio Finance and Union Bank of India (Vyom) customer can link their RuPay Credit Card on UPI. Other apps are enhancing their tech platforms to enable linking of credit card on UPI.

How can I link my RuPay Credit Card on UPI?



Please download BHIM app from google playstore. Complete the registration journey, select Credit Card as an option. Select your issuing bank name from the drop down. Basis the mobile number update with your issuing bank, masked credit cards will appear on the screen. Select the card which you want to link and confirm. Proceed to generate UPI pin.

Will I have to set UPI pin or I can authenticate credit card transactions using Card pin?



You will have to setup UPI pin to authenticate this transaction.

How to generate UPI pin for credit card?



Please select the credit card from the linked credit card accounts, select set UPI Pin option from the dropdown. Enter last six digits of your RuPay credit card number, enter the expiry date, follow steps to complete the journey

Can I change my UPI pin?



Yes, you can change your UPI pin of your respective RuPay credit card account by selecting ‘change UPI pin’ from the drop-down menu. Follow the steps.

I forgot my UPI Pin, how can I regenerate?



Select the credit card account for which UPI pin to be reset, select ‘forgot UPI pin’ from the dropdown menu. Follow the steps.

How can I make payment to a retail offline merchant using credit card on UPI?



Open BHIM app on your mobile, click on ‘scan’, QR scanner will open in BHIM app, scan the QR, enter the amount, select the masked credit card from the down menu, confirm the payment by entering UPI pin. Payment confirmation will be displayed, once the payment is done.

How can I make payment to an e-commerce merchant using Credit Card on UPI?



Payment can be made for e-commerce merchant either through an intent request or collect request from the merchant. Select BHIM as payment mode at merchant website /app, login into BHIM app, select the masked Credit Card from the drop-down menu, confirm the payment using UPI Pin. Payment confirmation will be displayed, once the payment is done, you will be routed back to the merchant page

What if I change my mobile number, how can I link my RuPay Credit Card on BHIM app?



If you have changed your mobile number, kindly update the same at your Credit Card issuers end. Once updated, kindly re-register the credit card on BHIM app.

How can I get to see my available balance and outstanding on BHIM app?



Select the Credit Card account for which you need to check the available and outstanding balance, click on ‘Check Balance’ from the drop-down menu and confirm using UPI pin, the available and outstanding balance will appear on the screen.

Can I make payment to any person or other credit card using the linked Credit Card on UPI?



No, only payment to merchant (P2M) will be allowed from the linked credit card.

Can I link my Visa/ Mastercard Credit Card on UPI?



Currently, only RuPay Credit Card can be linked on UPI.

What is the maximum number of Credit Cards that can be linked on UPI?



There is no restriction of linking RuPay Credit Card on UPI

What are the number of transactions allowed from linked Credit Card on UPI?

There is no limit for the number of transactions carried out from linked credit card on UPI

Is there any limit on the amount of transaction that can be carried out from linked Credit card on UPI?



Amount limit per card per day - UPI limit (1 lakh per day and 2 lakh for some special MCC codes), however it will be limited to the available credit limit on your card.

Will I be charged for linking or carrying out any transaction from linked credit card on UPI?



Customers will not be charged for linking or carrying out any transaction from the linked credit card on UPI.

What are the restricted merchant categories on which customer won’t be able to make payment using Credit Card on UPI?



Categories – P2P, P2PM, digital account opening, lending platform, cash withdrawal at merchant, cash withdrawal at ATM, ERUPI, IPO, Foreign Inward Remittances, Mutual Funds and any other categories as restricted by the issuing bank / RBI.

Can I make the payment of my Credit Card bill using UPI?



Yes, credit card bill payment can be done through the linked savings account from the BHIM App. For recurring bill payments, you can register for UPI AutoPay.

Can I raise charge back or refund on BHIM app for linked credit card on UPI?



Yes, charge back or refund can be raised for the linked Credit Card through UPIhelp.

Can I make my linked credit card as default account to receive funds?



Credit card cannot be made as a default option to receive funds

My PNB RuPay credit card, BHIM app is suddenly showing UPI PIN not set?



There has been a technical upgrade to provide a better experience. Request customers to set-up the UPI PIN again on the linked RuPay credit card account by selecting ‘Forgot UPI Pin’ from the drop-down menu. Follow the steps.

After resetting UPI PIN, My PNB RuPay cards on BHIM app is showing UPI PIN not set?



There has been a technical upgrade to provide a better experience. Request customers to remove the credit card from the BHIM app by selecting “Remove” from the drop-down menu and add the PNB RuPay Credit Card again. Follow the steps.

Can we use RuPay credit card for UPI transaction?



Yes, you can register your RuPay credit card on the BHIM UPI app similar to the saving account linking process, and use the RuPay Credit card at any merchant. Please note, only Merchant payments are allowed from the RuPay Credit card linked to UPI apps.

How to activate UPI on RuPay credit card?



To Enable the RuPay credit card on UPI, the user needs to discover the credit card issuer bank on the UPI apps under add Credit card option and link the card on the UPI apps. Post linking the user needs to set up UPI PIN for the linked credit card using their credit card details as guided in the UPI apps. After linking and PIN set, the user can use the RuPay credit card for payment.

What is the limit of RuPay credit card on UPI?



Amount limit per card per day - UPI limit (1 lakh per day and 2 lakhs for some special merchant category codes), however it will be limited to the available credit limit on your card.

Which UPI accepts credit card?

You can perform a transaction using your UPI-linked RuPay Credit card at all UPI merchants.

Is RuPay credit card use on UPI free up to ₹2000?

Customers will not be charged for linking or carrying out any transaction from the linked Credit Card on UPI.

Can I link my credit card with BHIM UPI?



Yes, select credit card as an option in adding account tab. Select your issuing bank name from the drop-down. Basis the mobile number update with your issuing bank, masked credit cards will appear on the screen. Select the card which you want to link and confirm. Proceed to generate UPI PIN.

Can I open UPI with credit card?



Yes, at the time of registration users need to select their credit card issuing bank name and follow the step to register in UPI apps.

Can I scan and pay using credit card?



Yes, customers can pay merchants using Credit cards registered on UPI.

Can I transfer money directly from credit card to bank account?



No, Only Merchant payment is allowed from the Credit Card registered on UPI.

How to use RuPay card for online payment?



Payment can be made for online merchants either through an intent request or a collect request from the merchant. Select UPI as payment mode at the merchant website /app, login into BHIM UPI app, select the masked Credit Card from the drop-down menu, and confirm the payment using UPI pin. Payment confirmation will be displayed, and once the payment is done, you will be routed back to the merchant page.

Can I use credit card to pay via QR code?



Yes, register your RuPay Credit card on UPI apps and start using the Credit card for QR code payments.

Can you use credit card on QR pay?



Yes, register your RuPay Credit card on UPI apps and start using the Credit card for QR code payments.

Can we add RuPay credit card to UPI?



Please download the UPI app (RuPay Credit card supported UPI apps) from google playstore/ app store. To complete the registration journey, select credit card as an option. Select your issuing bank name from the drop-down. Basis the mobile number update with your issuing bank, masked Credit Cards will appear on the screen. Select the card which you want to link and confirm. Proceed to generate UPI PIN.

Can I send money to UPI using credit card?



Yes, customers can send money/ pay to merchants using credit card registered on UPI.

Can I link my credit card to UPI ID?



Yes, please download UPI app (RuPay Credit card supported UPI apps) from Google Playstore/ App store. To complete the registration journey, select Credit Card as an option. Select your issuing bank name from the drop-down. Basis the mobile number update with your issuing bank, masked Credit Cards will appear on the screen. Select the card which you want to link and confirm. Proceed to generate UPI PIN.

How can I scan and pay with credit card in Paytm?

Click on the Link RuPay Credit card on the Paytm UPI option on Paytm app. Select your issuing bank name from the drop-down. Basis the mobile number update with your issuing bank, masked credit cards will appear on the screen. Select the card which you want to link and confirm. Proceed to generate UPI PIN.

Can you pay someone with a credit card?

No, Only Merchant payment is allowed from the credit card registered on UPI.