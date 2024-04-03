Experts suggest to keep low-cost Nifty 50 index fund at core of portfolio

Active funds are struggling to beat their benchmarks, especially over longer horizons. “To think that just by investing in active funds you will be able to enjoy alpha is incorrect. Do not ignore passive funds just because they give returns similar to their benchmark,” says Siddharth Srivastava, head-ETF (exchange-traded fund) product and fund manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

S&P Dow Jones cap Indices recently published the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) India scorecard for the year ending December 2023. Over a five-year horizon, 85.7 per cent largecap funds failed to beat their benchmarks. The number was lower at 58.1 per cent for the mid/smallcap category.

Largecap active funds’ performance has improved over the past year. “Only 51.6 per cent largecap funds have underperformed the benchmark over this period, much lower than in past SPIVA reports,” says Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors.

One reason for this, according to him, is that largecap funds are allowed to have 20 per cent exposure to mid- and smallcap stocks, which have very well. Over the three, five and 10-year periods, the largecap category’s performance remains poor.

In the mid-/smallcap category, 73.6 per cent of funds underperformed over one year.

Some experts are of the view that the clubbing of the midcap and the smallcap category and comparing this merged category’s performance with the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index has blurred the picture. “One would have preferred to see segregated data for the midcap and the smallcap categories. And their performance should have been compared to indices such as the S&P BSE MidCap and the S&P BSE SmallCap index respectively. That would have been more informative, even if the number of funds in each category was small,” says Saraogi.

