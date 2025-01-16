SBI reward scam: What is it and how to stay safe

The government's fact-checking unit (FCU) has warned people against a scam that involves phone text messages urging people to download an app named 'SBI Rewards.' The app has been flagged as a fraudulent attempt to deceive users.

“Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards. Never download unknown files or click on such links.” said FCU on X. The unit is run by the Press Information Bureau, which comes under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

How the scam operates:

Deceptive messaging: Scammers send SMS or WhatsApp notifications claiming that the recipient has a large sum of reward points available for redemption. A typical message might read, “Your SBI NetBanking reward points are set to expire today! Redeem them now through the SBI Reward App.”

Malicious links: The messages include links that lead users to fake websites or prompt them to download harmful Android application package (APK) files. These fraudulent apps are designed to steal personal and banking data.

Data theft: When users enter their personal details on these fake platforms or apps, scammers can access sensitive information, potentially resulting in identity theft and unauthorised financial transactions.

Preventive measures against frauds

Verify sender authenticity: Always check if the message is from a legitimate source. Contact your bank directly using verified contact details to confirm any suspicious requests.

Avoid clicking links: Do not click on links or download files from unsolicited messages. Scammers often use these to install malware or steal your information.

Check for red flags: Look out for signs of fraud, such as urgent language or requests for personal information.

Use official apps and websites: Only use official banking apps and websites for transactions and account management.

Enable two-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.